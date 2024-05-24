5 interesting locations to revisit in GTA Vice City before GTA 6

There is no doubt that GTA 6 will be heavily inspired by GTA Vice City. However, Rockstar Games may change or completely abandon various locations from the 3D Universe title. The studio did this in Grand Theft Auto 5, even though the map was inspired by GTA San Andreas. Therefore, Vice City fans are advised to free-roam the map again if they want to relive the nostalgia.

While doing so, you may come across various interesting locations. This article lists five of the most interesting locations in GTA Vice City that every player should visit before Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Five fascinating locations to visit in GTA Vice City before GTA 6

1) Moon landing studio setup

The fake moon landing studio setup is a hidden Easter egg in GTA Vice City that only a fraction of the playerbase has found on their own. Nonetheless, it is now a popular destination for Vice City fans and you must visit it at least once before GTA 6.

You can find the setup inside the InterGlobal Studios on Prawn Island. However, it is well hidden from direct perception. You must look inside the Stage B building to find the Easter egg. Needless to say, it is a jibe at the conspiracy theories saying America’s moon landing was fake.

2) Malibu Club

An inside view of the Malibu Club in GTA Vice City (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Malibu Club holds a special place within the Grand Theft Auto fandom. Whether you play the original Vice City or the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, the Malibu Club is a must-visit location at any time of the year. Many fans often joke around that it was the first nightclub they ever visited in life.

The Malibu Club offers seven story missions in GTA Vice City. Tommy Vercetti can also own it after the mission Shakedown. One of the most hilarious things about the nightclub is that you can see cops, construction workers, and various other unexpected NPCs dancing on stage.

3) North Point Mall

The North Point Mall is a great hangout place in GTA Vice City. You can find it on top of the Vice City map on the first island. It is a huge accessible building that is a part of story missions and also offers collectibles, side missions, weapons, and many other things.

You can fight with gangs and cops, and rob stores for fun. It is one of the great places to visit if you are bored with the story missions. However, keep in mind that clashing with the gangs and cops can be fatal at times.

4) Vice City Lighthouse

The Vice City Lighthouse is a very underrated place in GTA Vice City that every player must visit in free roam. It offers one hidden package, one Rampage Mission, one Unique Stunt Jump, and a Caddy parked nearby. The GTA 6 map may or may not include such a unique location in the future.

Therefore, GTA Vice City fans must visit the location to enjoy its offerings. You can also climb to the top of the Vice City Lighthouse and enjoy the scenic view.

5) Hyman Memorial Stadium

A screenshot of the Hyman Memorial Stadium (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Hyman Memorial Stadium is another great hangout place in Vice City that offers various side activities. It is located in Downtown Vice City. You can visit the stadium every night between 20:00 hrs and 0:00 hrs and play the following missions:

Bloodring

Hotring

Dirtring

These are sports events that also offer you in-game trophies for winning. Such kind of things make GTA Vice City one of the best games in the franchise.

More articles from the Grand Theft Auto series:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback