Can you play GTA Vice City on Nintendo Switch?

Even after 22 years of its release, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is one of the most popular GTA games in the industry. Rockstar Games first released it on PlayStation 2 and later ported it to various platforms, including Android and iOS.

Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming platforms where Rockstar Games has released multiple titles. Vice City is also playable on the device, but there are some details to know.

This article explains how you can play GTA Vice City on Nintendo Switch.

How to download GTA Vice City on Nintendo Switch?

Currently, the Grand Theft Auto series has two Vice City games: GTA Vice City and Vice City Definitive Edition. If you want to play the game on Nintendo Switch, you have to opt for the latter, as the original 3D game was never released on the platform.

The remastered edition was released on Nintendo Switch on November 11, 2021, and is available for all users globally. However, you cannot buy the game as a standalone product.

Rockstar Games included the remastered Vice City under the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition pack. Therefore, you have to purchase the entire package to enjoy the game.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition usually costs $59.99 on the Switch store. However, at the time of writing this article, Nintendo is offering a 50% discount, reducing the price to $29.99 for both digital and physical versions. As seen in the image above, the offer will only last till February 8, 2024.

Once purchased, you’ll get access to Grand Theft Auto: 3 - Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - Definitive Edition, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Definitive Edition.

Salient features of Vice City on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch version of Vice City has upgraded HD textures similar to the GTA Trilogy Netflix Edition. While the map and the gameplay are exactly the same as the original 3D Universe version, Rockstar Games included the following quality-of-life changes:

Weapon wheel

Radio station wheel

Navigation lines

Mission checkpoints

Modern controls

These things not only make the gameplay experience better but also allow new-age players to learn the controls quickly. Moreover, you can enjoy the same thrilling storyline where Thomas "Tommy" Vercetti becomes the sole kingpin of Vice City.

However, veteran players should note that Rockstar Games changed a few things, such as Easter eggs and radio songs, in the Vice City remastered edition. Apart from that, the entire game is the same as it was released in 2002.

There is no doubt that GTA Vice City is one of the best video games of all time, and playing it on Nintendo Switch makes the experience even better.

