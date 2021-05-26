5 best cars to complete GTA Online missions in May 2021

To advance in GTA Online, players need to do missions and heists and earn money. To do so, they require a decent vehicle that is fit for multiple purposes.

From evading bullets and missiles, to being chased by the cops, missions in GTA Online can put the players in various situations. They need a reliable and commercially viable car which can survive such encounters and prove to be a good investment.

Here is a list of cars that players should look to use for missions and heists.

5 best cars to complete GTA Online missions

#1 - Imponte Duke O'Death

The Duke O'Death is an excellent ramming vehicle with extremely durable armor, which is able to withstand 3 RPG hits. It is one of the fastest armored vehicles in-game.

This car has a base price of $665,000 but it is available for free to those who played the original versions of GTA 5. It is an excellent choice for missions involving heavy gunfire.

#2 - Bravado Half-track

The Half-track is one of the best defensive vehicles in GTA Online with completely bulletproof front windows. Its Quad Autocannon turret is one of the strongest in-game, and its unditching roller at the front is perfect for ramming vehicles.

Although the Half-track is a slow vehicle, it can be fitted with proximity mines which can blow up any pursuers. While it is an expensive purchase, it can be quite a useful one.

#3 - HVY Insurgent Pick-Up

Despite its weight as a light armored vehicle, the Insurgent Pick-Up has impressive handling, with its armor being almost similar to the Rhino tank. The windows are unprotected, making the occupants vulnerable to gunfire from the front. However, the mounted turret provides decent firepower and has good armor for the gunner.

The Insurgent Pick-Up is cheaper and faster than the Half-track, and it is an excellent choice for combat missions.

#4 - Imponte Deluxo

The Deluxo is a flying car with decent firepower, making it ideal for destroying unarmored vehicles. However, it flies slower than it drives, and this can become an issue when swarmed by fast enemies.

The flight ability still makes it unique, and players can evade enemies more easily than ground vehicles. The Deluxo has decent speed and acceleration, and it is also great for racing.

#5 - Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Armored Kuruma is one of the best cars in GTA Online because of its ability to adapt to any scenario. It is an excellent car for heists, as evidenced by its first appearance in the game as a getaway car.

Its accessible price gives it another reason to be a popular car, and its impressive speed and handling make it a good choice for races too. The car performs great off-road and is invulnerable to gunfire.