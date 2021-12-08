The GTA Online Los Santos Tuners updates have changed the game substantially for racing and car mod fans. There is now a new world of fun open to GTA Online players.

Some GTA Online fans are not all that familiar with the drifting element that was introduced to the game some months ago. Now is as good a time as any to get involved in more drift events and street races.

This article will look at the 5 best cars for drifting in GTA Online in December 2021.

Who wants to be the best drifter in GTA Online in December 2021?

Below are 5 cars that players think are some of the best cars for drifting in December 2021.

1) Dewbauchee Rapid GT

The Rapid GT is still widely considered the king of drift in GTA Online, unmatched by any other vehicle. This car has been in the game since the beginning, available from Legendary Motorsports for $132,000.

Power is key when choosing the right drift car. By upgrading the engine and adding turbo tuning to the Rapid GT, players will improve the already powerful car's performance. Players can add competition suspension and race transmission for better responsiveness, giving them the number one drift car in GTA Online.

2) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Bravado Banshee 900R is possibly the second best drift car in GTA Online. Banshee is a staple car in the GTA franchise, and it is amazing how the car has only improved with each game.

By upgrading the standard Banshee in the game to the 900R model, players can then customize the car from bumpers to spoilers and everything in between. After adding more power to the engine, players will have a superior drift car in GTA Online.

3) Annis Euros

The Annis Euros is a great drift car for GTA Online players who already know what they are doing. With quite the intense oversteer, players will need some skill to tame this super car and make it an elite drift car.

With the addition of low-grip tires, the Annis Euros can reach higher speeds which allow it to perform much more impressive and extended drifts. Overall, the GTA Online community has found this car to be super nice to drift in, and very powerful when racing.

4) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo was one of the first cars, after the Los Santos Tuners update, with which players chose to start their drifting careers. More powerful and even better looking is the Futo GTX.

Based on the Toyota Sprinter model in real life, it has a familiar and understated appearance. However, after fully upgrading this vehicle, lowering it, adding race breaks and so on, it becomes a very cool looking car. GTA Online players are then ready to undertake some drift challenges and improve their skills.

5) Vulcar Warrener HKA

Modeled after the 1971 Nissan 510 pickup, this car has a distinct look. Moreover, it is notably slower than most other cars that players might drift in. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing, especially for beginners who don't really know how to drift yet.

With a good mid-drive boost, the Warrener HKR handles brilliantly and is perfect for beginner drivers. Super fluid motion, no worries about spinning out too much and great performance in the city makes this a worthwhile purchase.

GTA Online players should start their drift training with this car to work their way to the top later with much more powerful vehicles.

Edited by Saman