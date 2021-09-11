List of top speeds for all Los Santos Tuners cars in GTA Online

Curious GTA Online players should use this list of all Los Santos Tuners cars' top speeds if they have a need for speed.

The Karin Previon's recent release means that now all Los Santos Tuners cars are in the game. There are 17 new cars in total, which inevitably means that some will be faster than others.

The list will include the top speeds for all new cars at both miles per hour (mph) and kilometers per hour (km/h). Likewise, it will include their actual top speeds in their default state.

List of all top speeds for the Los Santos Tuners cars in GTA Online

There is a noticeable gap between some tuners' top speeds with one another (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following is a quick list of all the top speeds for cars from the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online:

Calico GTF - 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h)

Comet S2 - 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h)

Cypher - 113.50 mph (182.66 km/h)

Dominator ASP - 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h)

Dominator GTT - 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h)

Euros - 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h)

Futo GTX - 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h)

Growler - 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h)

Jester RR - 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h)

Previon - 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h)

Remus - 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h)

RT3000 - 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h)

Sultan RS Classic - 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h)

Tailgater S - 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h)

Vectre - 115.25 mph (185.48 km/h)

Warrener HKR - 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h)

ZR350 - 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h)

GTA Online YouTuber Broughy1322 calculated all of these top speeds. They're different than what's typically depicted in-game. Yet they're far more reliable as an accurate measurement.

Hence, GTA Online players should use these top speed calculations when thinking about the fastest new car from the Los Santos Tuners update.

List of fastest Los Santos Tuners cars in order

The Jester RR is the fastest of the Los Santos Tuners cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

As all 17 Los Santos Tuners cars have recorded top speed, GTA Online players can rank them on that basis. This list goes down in descending order from fastest to slowest:

Jester RR Comet S2 Growler Calico GTF Futo GTX RT3000 Dominator ASP Sultan RS Classic & ZR350 (tied) Sultan RS Classic & ZR350 (tied) Euros Tailgater S Previon, Remus, & Dominator GTT (tied) Previon, Remus, & Dominator GTT (tied) Previon, Remus, & Dominator GTT (tied) Vectre Cypher Warrener HKR

The Warrener HKR is the slowest car from this update (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's vital to note that these tuner cars' top speed doesn't always correlate with their price. For example, the Vectre is the sixth most expensive car from the Los Santos Tuners update. However, it's the third slowest in GTA Online.

Likewise, the release date for these cars doesn't correlate with their top speed, either. The Jester RR is the fastest from the Los Santos Tuners update, and it was part of the initial batch. By comparison, the Previon is the most recent addition to GTA Online, yet it's tied for the 12-14th fastest tuner.

