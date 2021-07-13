5 best cars to steal and resell in GTA Online

Players can put up with just about anything in GTA Online except for broke-dom.

Luckily, Los Santos is a land of opportunities for those who are looking to make a quick buck. From grinding outsourced jobs to robbing stores to selling crates, players can do a number of things to avoid bankruptcy in GTA Online. Stealing and reselling cars is one of the quickest ways to make some money in the game.

5 cars players can sell at Los Santos Customs in GTA Online

5) Benefactor Schafter

Schafter is one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online. Boasting incredible performance and awe-inspiring looks, it makes for one heck of a 4-door sedan in GTA Online.

Being a popular stock NPC vehicle, the Schafter can often be found on the streets of Los Santos. If the player, however, is strapped for cash and can't wait for the Shafter to pop out of nowhere, they should take a look around Rockwood Hills and Vinewood Hills.

The car can be sold at Los Santos Customs for $6,500.

4) Benefactor Dubsta 2

Another popular vehicle to make a quick buck in GTA Online, but since people know the value of this one-of-a-kind SUV, it can barely be found on the streets of Los Santos.

It does, however, make an occasional appearance outside the Burton Los Santos Customs in the parking lot at around 7 am to 6 pm. That's where the player should be looking.

The Dubsta 2 can be sold for $7000 at Los Santos Customs.

3) Ocelot F620

The Ocelot F620 is a two-door coupe that can often be found at the Del Perro Pier parking lot and Galileo Observatory. It's an incredibly easy vehicle to steal and can be sold for $8000 in GTA Online.

2) Übermacht Sentinel

It's not one of the greatest vehicles in the game, but it can definitely shell out a good deal of money when sold at Los Santos Customs.

The Sentinel can often be found in Vinewood and Rockford Hills and sometimes at Del Perro Pierre and Vespucci beach as well. It can be sold for a whooping $9,500 in GTA Online.

1) Lampadati Felon

The Lampadati Felon is a rare 2-door convertible based on the 2010 Maserati GranCabrio and Jaguar XF ,and it's not as easy to spot as the other vehicles on this list. It can occasionally be found around Los Santos and the parking lot of Rockford Hills. Its resale value is $9,500.

Edited by Gautham Balaji