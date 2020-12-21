GTA Vice City is an action-adventure game which released way back in 2002. GTA Vice City is available across various platforms, including on mobile.

Storage space is often a deciding factor when it comes to games, especially mobile games. So, players who face this problem can easily download the following games for free, as they all take up less than 100 MB.

5 best free Android games like GTA Vice City under 100 MB

These are five of the best Android games like GTA Vice City under 100 MB that can be downloaded for free:

1. Miami Crime Simulator 2

Image via DroidCheat (YouTube)

GTA Vice City is based in the fictional land of Vice City, which is inspired by Miami City. So, since this title is also based in Miami City, players will definitely be able to spot the similarities.

This game has a collection of cool weapons that players can use to kill their enemies. Miami Crime Simulator 2 has dynamic gameplay and allows players to be a part of crazy adventures.

Size: 84 MB

Download it from here.

2. Grand Miami Vice Town Crime Simulator 2020

Image via Google Play

This title is also an open-world game like GTA Vice City, where players can explore the city of Miami.

Those who like high-performance sports cars will be thrilled to play this game. Players can also enjoy flying over the city in luxurious planes.

Size: 46 MB

Download it from here.

3. Miami Crime Vice Town

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

This title is a third-person action game, like GTA Vice City. Players can access cool vehicles and take them out for a spin whenever they want.

Miami Crime Vice Town has a good collection of weapons and explosives. With over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, this game is appreciated for its graphics.

Size: 88 MB

Download it from here.

4. Grand Miami Crime V: Real Gangster

Image via Google Play

This title, which is appreciated for its graphics and controls, allows players to play in Miami, and San Andreas. Players can complete various missions just like they did in GTA Vice City.

Players can fly helicopters and drive various vehicles in this open-world game. This game also allows players to steal cars and take part in car races.

Size: 31 MB

Download it from here.

5. Rope Hero: Vice Town

Image via Naxeex LLC (YouTube)

Players will get to be on the right side of the law in this third-person action game. However, the game’s collection of vehicles and weapons will surely remind players of GTA Vice City.

In this title, players will control a blue superhero who has the responsibility of restoring justice in the city. This game has over 100 million downloads and can also be played offline.

Size: 95 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference

