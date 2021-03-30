GTA 4 is one of the best titles in the immensely famous GTA series. The game has good graphics, an interesting storyline, and great in-game physics appreciated by players worldwide.

Sadly, GTA 4 cannot be enjoyed on Android devices. But players can explore the games on the following list if one is looking for Andriod games like GTA 4.

5 best games like GTA 4 for Android devices in 2021

1. Max Payne Mobile

Like GTA 4, this title is story-driven and filled with exciting missions. Although not an open-world, players will have fun playing this title for its closeness to GTA.

The game is popular for its signature slow-motion gunplay. This Rockstar Games classic has decent graphics and allows players to customize the controls.

Download it from here.

2. Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

This title, from the Gangstar series, is also an open-world, action-adventure game. Gangstar Rio: City of Saints has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and costs ₹549.

There are over 60 action-centric missions. Players will also be able to access many vehicles.

Download it from here.

3. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Players can enjoy this action-adventure, open-world game with friends online. One can also roam around the map of this game, which covers over 10 square kilometers.

Like GTA 4, MadOut2 BigCityOnline has good car physics and also a decent range of realistic cars. Players can cruise around in over 40 types of cars offered by the title.

Download it from here.

4. Vegas Crime Simulator

Mobile gamers can roam around in fancy cars to explore the open-world, like they did in GTA 4. The gameplay of this game is a bit different as it incorporates superhero elements in it.

Players will have superpowers that will help them to eradicate their enemies quickly. Due to the hero elements, the missions of Vegas Crime Simulator are even more entertaining.

Download it from here.

5. Los Angeles Crimes

This action-adventure title gives players the choice to switch between third-person and first-person modes. The game offers over six maps and five game modes.

The active-ragdoll and realistic physics of the game will surely remind one of GTA 4. Players can use a controller to play the game if they are not comfortable with the touch-screen controls.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

