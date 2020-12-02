5 best open-world games like GTA 4 for low-end PCs

GTA 4 is one of the better games of the Grand Theft Auto franchise and deserves more attention. GTA 4 offers players many action-centric missions as they step into the shoes of Niko Bellic, one of the best protagonists of the GTA series.

Apart from the missions, GTA 4 also offers an open-world that players can explore. It takes quite some space on the system, so those who have low-end PCs can instead check out the following titles.

Five most suitable open-world replacements for GTA 4 for low-end PCs

These are the best such titles that players can enjoy:

#1 - Sleeping Dogs

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Martial arts plays an integral part in this title, and players will undoubtedly enjoy beating up enemies into a pulp. The game is filled with violent action sequences when it comes to completing missions.

The protagonist in both GTA 4 and Sleeping Dogs have quite a few similarities, ensuring that the former's fans will enjoy this game even more. Players need to have patience as they master many moves along the way.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows Vista Service Pack 2

Processor: Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or Althon X2 2.7 GHz

Memory: 2 GB

Hard Disk Space: 15 GB

Video Card: DirectX 10 or 11 compatible Nvidia or AMD ATI card, ATI Radeon 3870 or higher, Nvidia GeForce 8800 GT or higher

DirectX®: 10

Sound: DirectX compatible sound card

Download it from here.

#2 - Saints Row: The Third

Image via Steam

This action-adventure game also revolves around the lives of gangsters, like GTA 4. It is based in a fictional city, Steelport, which the players will have fun exploring.

Saints Row: The Third also offers various customization options that players can utilize to dress up their characters. If gamers did not like the previous titles of this series, they could look forward to better days as this game has improved gameplay.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows® XP

Processor: 2GHz Dual Core Processor (Intel® Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon™ X2) or higher

Memory: 2 GB System RAM or more

Graphics: 320 MB Video RAM GPU w/ Shader Model 3.0 support. NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 series or better. ATI Radeon™ HD3800 series or better

DirectX®: 9.0c

Hard Drive: 10 GB

Sound: 100% DirectX® 9.0C compliant sound card or equivalent onboard sound

Co-Op Play: NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 cards require 640 MB of Video RAM. ATI Radeon™ HD3800 cards require 1 GB of Video RAM

Download it from here.

#3 - Just Cause

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Players can explore this open-world game by land, sea, or air. The map consists of 250,000 acres covered with lush green forests, snowy mountains, and sandy beaches.

Like GTA 4, this title also offers many vehicles that players can cruise around in. From story missions to bonus missions, there is no dearth of missions provided by Just Cause.

Minimum system requirements: (Source: Steam)

Microsoft Windows® 2000/XP (Windows® 95/98/ME/NT not supported)

Pentium IV 1.4GHz (or AMD AthlonXP 1700+ processor or higher).

256 MB System Memory.

3D Hardware Accelerator Card Required - 100% DirectX® 9.0c compatible with 128 MB and Shader model 2.0. (GF FX 5700 or ATI 9500)

100% DirectX® 9.0c compatible 16-bit sound card and latest drivers

4.0 GB of uncompressed free disk space (plus 600 MB for Windows® 2000/XP swap file)

100% Windows® 2000/XP compatible mouse, keyboard and latest drivers.

Download it from here.

#4 - Far Cry 2

Image via Pinterest

Players are at liberty to roam freely and explore the African landscape that this game offers. Like GTA 4, it also gets appreciated for its gameplay and graphics.

Players will also be reminded of GTA 4 as there are many missions and side quests that they can be a part of. The ever-changing weather is one of the realistic features of Far Cry 2, garnering it a lot of good reviews.

Minimum system requirements: (Source: Steam)

Supported OS: Microsoft Windows XP or Windows Vista (64 is supported)

Processor: Pentium 4 3.2 Ghz, Pentium D 2.66 Ghz, AMD Athlon 64 3500+ or better

Memory: 1 GB

Graphics: 256 MB, Shader Model 3 required, NVidia 6800 or ATI X1650

Hard Drive: 3.5 GB

Download it from here.

#5 - Mafia 2

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like GTA 4, this title revolves around the lifestyle of different gangsters and their thirst for power. There are many weapons offered, which players can use to complete missions.

Players can navigate the fictional world of Mafia 2 by foot or using vehicles. The car chases and the hand-to-hand combat scenes will make them play the game for hours on end.

Minimum system requirements: (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

CPU Speed: 1.5 GHz

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP

Video Card: 32 MB DirectX 9 compatible video card (GeForce3 TI+ / Radeon 8500+)

Total Video RAM: 32 MB

Pixel Shader: 1.1

Free Disk Space: 360 MB

Download it from here.

Note: This list reflects the writer's personal opinions, and what may seem better to one may not be to another.