GTA 4 Complete Edition for PC: System requirements, download size, links and more

GTA 4 is one of the best games from the Grand Theft Auto franchise. The game broke several records and was one of the highest-selling entertainment products at the time of its release.

The main story revolves around ‘Niko Belic’ and his journey in Liberty City after he arrives on a cargo ship. The game also has two DLCs – ‘The Ballad of Gay Tony’ and ‘The Lost and Damned’. They were later bundled together as Episodes from Liberty City.

GTA 4 The Complete Edition includes the main game and Episodes from Liberty City. In this article, we take a look at how players can download the game.

GTA 4 The Complete Edition - System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 2GB

Graphics: 512MB NVIDIA 8600 / 512MB ATI 3870

DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c Compliant Card

Hard Drive: 22GB of Hard Disc Space

Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card

(Source: Rockstar Warehouse)

Download size and links

Players can purchase and download GTA 4 Complete Edition at a reasonable price from various online marketplaces like Steam and Rockstar Warehouse.

According to Rockstar Warehouse, the download size of GTA 4 Complete Edition is 22 GB.

Rockstar Warehouse: Click here

Steam: Click here

GTA 4 The Complete Edition on Steam

Players can download GTA 4 Complete Edition from Steam by following the steps given below:

Open the Steam Client on the PC and search for GTA 4 Complete Edition using the search bar.

Click on the ‘Purchase’ option and make a successful payment. The game will then be added to the Steam Library.

Press ‘GTA 4 Complete Edition’ on the Steam Library and click on the ‘Install’ button.

After the download and installation processes are complete, users can enjoy playing the game.

