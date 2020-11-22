GTA Online: Fans erupt in excitement as Rockstar reveals new Heist planned for December

Cyberpunk 2077 will not be the only major gaming product to make its arrival in December, as GTA Online will also be receiving a significant DLC this holiday season. The Cayo Perico Heist is the most notable update in GTA Online history, with not only a new heist but tonnes of new content that has the fanbase ecstatic.

In addition to the heist, GTA Online will also be receiving new weapons, a high-powered Submarine HQ, new weapons, radio stations, and plenty of new music. While these changes to GTA were expected from the Enhanced and Expanded version, it seems like Rockstar Games is planning for an early Christmas.

GTA fans haven't had the best of 2020, with Rockstar still tight-lipped regarding the next game, but the upcoming 15th December update will surely soothe them.

Fans hyped up as Rockstar reveals GTA Online's new Heist for December

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

“It’s time to raise the stakes higher than ever before. You’ve broken a convicted spy out of Bolingbroke Penitentiary. You’ve saved the world from an egomaniacal tech billionaire. And you’ve beaten the odds to drain a casino of its cash. This time, you’re taking on an entire island.”

- Rockstar Newswire

The new Heist looks incredibly ambitious as the players will not just be infiltrating a government building, bank, or a Casino, but a whole island. They will, no doubt, also be looking for Easter Eggs for Rockstar’s plans for the GTA franchise in the future.

Soloable Heists, is this real? are we finally free from randoms? — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) November 20, 2020

Welp, guess I'll be playing GTA: Online again https://t.co/vYKE9seLJV — Doctor Goober (@ScoobGoob) November 22, 2020

Hmm might need buy ps plus https://t.co/WltMFAsktD — Skiclout (@blackrandomgirl) November 22, 2020

Am I the only one who is acknowledging how sick that music is??? https://t.co/c2cVCvzbzQ — jericho681 (@jericho681) November 22, 2020

Just hyped!!!!

I am sure that @RockstarGames will do well this time. Me and all my friends are so hyped for this thing!!! We will spend days and nights trying to learn this heist as good as the Diamond Casino Heist! https://t.co/8Jkd4goMVF — kostas1818 (@kostas1818) November 21, 2020

Amidst all the positive reception to the update, there were bound to be negative comments, mostly due to the lack of news surrounding GTA 6. However, it also makes little sense for Rockstar to announce a game this early in development.

Calls gta dead



Community raises 900 fucking billion more than was needed for heist challenge



yep, totally dead just because Mr. Nobody doesn't enjoy playing anymore 💀 — (🔴=🔴/ ➖ ¹⁸⁰ˢˣ ➖ \🔴=🔴) (@neededanewone) November 20, 2020

Dead game announce gta 6 and stop milking gta v — potatotroll (@WrldIsCool999) November 20, 2020

Fans are also concerned whether the new location can only be visited during the Heist and not in Freemode in GTA Online.

maybe it'll finally be an easy solo way to get money for everything in the game that costs a billion dollars — CreativelyJake (@Jacob__Person) November 20, 2020

