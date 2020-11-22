GTA Online: Fans erupt in excitement as Rockstar reveals new Heist planned for December

Cyberpunk 2077 will not be the only major gaming product to make its arrival in December, as GTA Online will also be receiving a significant DLC this holiday season. The Cayo Perico Heist is the most notable update in GTA Online history, with not only a new heist but tonnes of new content that has the fanbase ecstatic.
In addition to the heist, GTA Online will also be receiving new weapons, a high-powered Submarine HQ, new weapons, radio stations, and plenty of new music. While these changes to GTA were expected from the Enhanced and Expanded version, it seems like Rockstar Games is planning for an early Christmas.
GTA fans haven't had the best of 2020, with Rockstar still tight-lipped regarding the next game, but the upcoming 15th December update will surely soothe them.
Fans hyped up as Rockstar reveals GTA Online's new Heist for December
“It’s time to raise the stakes higher than ever before. You’ve broken a convicted spy out of Bolingbroke Penitentiary. You’ve saved the world from an egomaniacal tech billionaire. And you’ve beaten the odds to drain a casino of its cash. This time, you’re taking on an entire island.”
- Rockstar Newswire
The new Heist looks incredibly ambitious as the players will not just be infiltrating a government building, bank, or a Casino, but a whole island. They will, no doubt, also be looking for Easter Eggs for Rockstar’s plans for the GTA franchise in the future.
Amidst all the positive reception to the update, there were bound to be negative comments, mostly due to the lack of news surrounding GTA 6. However, it also makes little sense for Rockstar to announce a game this early in development.
Fans are also concerned whether the new location can only be visited during the Heist and not in Freemode in GTA Online.
Published 22 Nov 2020, 12:59 IST