5 best games like GTA 5 for low-end PCs in 2021

GTA 5 is the first game in the GTA series, which featured three protagonists. Even though it was released in 2013, the game is still enjoyed by many around the world.

Unfortunately, GTA 5 is not compatible with low-end PCs. If players want to enjoy more games like GTA 5 on their low-end computer system, they can explore the games on the list below.

5 best games like GTA 5 for low-end PCs

1. The Godfather II

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like GTA 5, this game is also filled with action and drama. The game also has a multiplayer mode.

The title allows up to sixteen players in its multiplayer mode. Players can connect with their friends online, form a team consisting of eight people, and work together with a shared purpose.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: P4 2.8GHz or faster

CPU SPEED: 2.8 GHz or faster

RAM: 1 GB

OS: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB Shader Model 3.0, DirectX 9.0c compatible video card NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or better (7300, 7600 GS, and 8500 are below minimum system requirements), ATI X1600 Pro or better (HD2400 is below minimum system requirements)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: At least 9GB of free space

Download it from here.

2. Cause

Image via Wallpaper Cave

From snowy mountains to lush green forests, the map of this action-adventure title is worth exploring. The title also provides many vehicles that players can drive around the map.

Like GTA 5, players can complete interesting story missions and bonus missions offered by the title. The game will provide the necessary weapons to fulfill the missions assigned.

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: Steam)

Microsoft Windows® 2000/XP. (Windows® 95/98/ME/NT not supported)

Pentium IV 1.4GHz (or AMD AthlonXP 1700+ processor or higher).

256MB System Memory.

3D Hardware Accelerator Card Required - 100% DirectX® 9.0c compatible with 128 MB and Shader model 2.0. (GF FX 5700 or ATI 9500)

100% DirectX® 9.0c compatible 16-bit sound card and latest drivers

4.0GB of uncompressed free disk space (plus 600MB for Windows® 2000/XP swap file)

100% Windows® 2000/XP compatible mouse, keyboard, and latest drivers.

Download it from here.

3. Saints Row: The Third

Image via HipWallpaper

This action-adventure title also offers an open-world to its players like GTA 5. Players will enjoy exploring the fictional city of Steelport.

The ultimate target of players will be to defeat rival gangs to establish their dominance. The game gives its players the option to customize the appearance of their character.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows® XP

Processor: 2GHz Dual Core Processor (Intel® Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon™ X2) or higher

Memory: 2GB System RAM or more

Graphics: 320MB Video RAM GPU w/ Shader Model 3.0 support. NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 series or better. ATI Radeon™ HD3800 series or better

DirectX®: 9.0c

Hard Drive: 10GB

Sound: 100% DirectX® 9.0C compliant sound card or equivalent onboard sound

Co-Op Play: NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 cards require 640MB of Video RAM. ATI Radeon™ HD3800 cards require 1GB of Video RAM

Download it from here.

4. Max Payne 1

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Max Payne has an interesting story-driven narrative. Even if it is not an open-world game, players will be reminded of GTA 5 once they get involved in this game's action-induced missions.

There are more than enough vehicles for players to cruise around the map. The decent collection of weapons in Max Payne will ensure that the players complete their missions successfully.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Game-Debate)

OS: Win 95

Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Athlon MP

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Ultra 16MB or NVIDIA Vanta 16MB

System Memory: 128 MB RAM

Storage: 600 MB Hard drive space

DirectX 8 Compatible Graphics Card

Download it from here.

5. Far Cry 2

Image via Pinterest

In Far Cry 2, players can participate in exclusive activities if they want to break from the main missions, like in GTA 5. This game is appreciated for its graphics and gameplay.

The game also offers an exciting world for players to explore. One can roam freely to discover African landscapes and enjoy completing quests.

Minimum System Requirements:

Supported OS: Microsoft Windows XP or Windows Vista (64 is supported)

Processor: Pentium 4 3.2 GHz, Pentium D 2.66 GHz, AMD Athlon 64 3500+ or better

Memory:1 GB

Graphics:256 MB, Shader Model 3 required, NVidia 6800 or ATI X1650 or better*

Hard Drive:3.5 GB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

