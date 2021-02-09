5 best games like GTA 5 for PCs and consoles in 2021

Video gamers all over the world love revisiting GTA 5, which was released way back in 2013. The thrilling missions, interesting storylines, and layered characters make it a great title. GTA 5 can also be played on a lot of different platforms.

Also read: 5 best open-world games like GTA 5 for PS4

5 best games like GTA 5 for PCs and Consoles

#1 - Sleeping Dogs

Image via PlayStation Store

This action-adventure, open-world title is GTA 5 infused with some martial arts. Players will get to hone their skills as the game progresses and will surely enjoy the title's interesting story.

This game is not for the weak-hearted as there are a lot of violent scenes to tolerate. The open-world nature of the game allows players to explore various parts of the city and complete side missions as per their choice.

Download it here.

Advertisement

#2 - Watch Dogs 2

Image via GameNews

This open-world, action-adventure title will surely remind players of GTA 5. Players will have to step into the shoes of a hacker. Players will get access and then upgrade cool weapons and tools.

There is also an online version of this title for players to enjoy with friends. Players can choose from six multiplayer modes: Man vs Machine, Showd0wn, Loot Trucks, Racing, Bounty Hunter, and Hacking Invasion.

Download it here.

#3 - Saints Row: The Third

Image via Microsoft

Like GTA 5, this action-adventure, open-world game deals with gang wars. Players will have to establish their dominance over other rival gangs in the city. The game gives players the option to customize the appearance of their characters.

Advertisement

Since Saints Row: The Third is an open-world game, players will have a fun time exploring the fictional city named Steelport. The title provides players with the necessary weapons to complete the action-induced missions that they are assigned.

Download it here.

#4 - Mafia III

Image via PlayStation Store

This title revolves around the story of a war veteran who is all set to take revenge on the people who have harmed him. GTA 5 players will like this game because it has a good collection of fast cars and is appreciated for its realistic car mechanics.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to defeat their enemies and complete action-centric missions and side missions. Mafia III offers a great story and interesting characters that are worth remembering.

Download it here.

#5 - Yakuza 0

Image via theRadBrad (YouTube)

Advertisement

This is a third-person, action-adventure game that has engaging missions and side-quests like GTA 5. Players might get bored of the lengthy cutscenes, but they are advised to sit still as the story is worth the wait.

The game has many types of activities that players can enjoy, like battling enemies on the street, running a business, etc. Yakuza 0 offers two playable characters.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best open-world games like GTA 5 for Xbox One