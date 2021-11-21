5 best games like GTA 5 to play while waiting for GTA 6

GTA 6 is without a doubt the most eagerly anticipated Rockstar Games title in history. After nearly a decade of playing GTA 5, most fans are tired of it and want a sequel. However, Rockstar hasn't said anything about this, nor does a release date appear imminent.

Further reports have surfaced regarding the upcoming game's chaotic development and how it is currently stuck in limbo.

As a result, the only thing fans can do while waiting for the next installment is to play other similar games. Here's a list of games that are similar to GTA 5.

5 best GTA 5-like games to play before GTA 6 gets its release

1) Watch Dogs 2

Developer: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation4, Xbox One, PC.

When GTA 5 remade San Andreas in the HD Universe, they left out much of what made the original map so well-loved. San Fierro and Las Venturas, two of the best cities on the map, were not brought over.

As such, there is no certainty if these two cities will ever come back to the franchise. However, players can still experience San Fierro in other games. Watch Dogs 2 takes place in San Francisco, the same real-world city that San Fierro is based in.

The game offers an unparalleled open-world experience in a world that focuses on hacking and over-reliance on technology. Not only does it offer a 'futuristic' aspect of the GTA games, it also includes various other features that really add to a distinguished gameplay experience.

2) Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Developer: United Front Games

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC

Sleeping Dogs is the reborn successor to the long-dormant True Crime series. The game offers a unique open-world experience focusing heavily on melee combat and martial arts. As one of the first rivals to the GTA franchise, the only difference in 'True Crime' games was that the player character is always a cop.

This is also the case in Sleeping Dogs, where the protagonist uncovers a nefarious plot taking place within the Hong Kong triads. The Definitive Edition is the remaster of the 2012 game, and is much more optimized.

3) Saints Row: The Third - Remastered

Developer: Deep Silver Volition

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC

Saints Row is another popular series that has often been compared against GTA and quite rightfully so. The games have been virtually indistinguishable apart from the wider availability of GTA and the deeper customization of Saints Row.

However, all the similarities ended with Saints Row: The Third. It took out all the seriousness, made everything as bizarre as possible, and set up an equally whacky storyline. The move paid off as the series established its own original identity and became a major rival to GTA.

The feedback from fans has been mixed about the remastered version compared to the original. It is said to be a bit more buggy, and some fans believe that the graphical improvements aren't worth it. It is up to players to decide which one they wish to play, as gameplay is identical.

4) Yakuza 0

Developers: Sega, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC

The Yakuza series is very different from GTA, and is almost as whacky as Saints Row. It has several of the features that are typical of Japanese games, but the gameplay experience is definitely not generic.

It is more like an open-world beat 'em up with extensive side-activities. The games have been extremely popular all over the world and are considered one of the best open-world series.

5) Mafia: Definitive Edition

Developer: Hangar 13

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

The GTA and Mafia series are made by developers that are owned by 'Take-Two Interactive'. Hence, several gameplay elements will be extremely familiar to fans. However, both series are miles apart in terms of gameplay experience. The Mafia series is heavily dependent on storylines and takes a far more realistic approach.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a remake of the original Mafia game released in 2002, which was a serious competitor to GTA 3. While the open-world formula is much more restrictive, the game is fun to play because of the cinematic storyline and the diverse missions.

The fact that the game is set in 1930, will provide players with a distinct gameplay experience.

Note: This article is not in any particular order of ranking, and reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan