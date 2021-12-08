5 best GTA 5 mods of 2021

The GTA 5 modding community has been at the forefront of keeping the game relevant throughout the years. From simple tweaks to graphic mods to total conversion scripts, players can always find alternative ways to play the game.

This article compiles a list of the best mods for GTA 5 that players should try out in 2021 when they're bored of the game.

GTA 5: Some of the best mods every player should try out in 2021

5) Enable All Interiors

Enable All Interiors makes all interior locations throughout San Andreas accessible to GTA 5 players. This includes around 100 locations, some of which are yet to be fixed in future updates.

This is not the same as Open All Interiors, another mod that functions similarly but is currently outdated. This work-in-progress mod also allows players to customize the opened interiors in GTA 5.

Download here

4) Realistic Guns Sounds

This mod, as the name implies, makes the in-game weapons sound more like real weapons rather than toys. This is because, in comparison to GTA 4, GTA 5 appears to have a lower quality of weapon sound effects.

The weapon sounds in the vanilla game appear muffled compared to how they would sound in real life. While it may not bother most casual players, it is a deal breaker for those who value immersion.

Download here

3) Better Chases+

Another aspect of GTA 5 that feels inferior to its immediate predecessor is the wanted system and police response. This mod aims to change that by drastically altering police behavior.

The in-game cops now react realistically, and the mod also includes an arrest warrant feature like in the Mafia games.

Download here

2) LSTransit Bus Mod

With this mod, players can transform GTA 5 into a bus simulator. As the name suggests, it adds a working bus route system where players can be bus drivers and pick up passengers.

Download here

1) VisualV

There's nothing new to add when talking about VisualV. This has been the go-to graphics mod for most of the GTA 5 players out there. It improves the graphics of the vanilla game in a way that doesn't seem as drastic as some other ENB mods.

Download here

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha