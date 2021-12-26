5 best GTA 5 mods for added realism on PC

The GTA series doesn't exactly have the kind of games where players relax and enjoy normal pastimes. GTA 5, the last game from the series, is no different, and is essentially a game of cops and robbers. However, players can turn it into a Sims-like experience with various mods that imitate real life.

This article features five such mods that will give enough reason for a new playthrough, as most of them create a new experience altogether. Players can download and install the mods from the given links.

Top 5 GTA 5 mods that enhance immersion and make the game more realistic on PC

5) Dynamic Hair Growth

As the name of the mod suggests, it adds the ability for all three protagonists to grow their hair over time. This is a feature that Rockstar introduced in Red Dead Redemption 2, and modders thought that it would be great to have this feature in GTA 5 too.

GTA 5 is the first game in the HD Universe to allow for different haircuts, and some of these are identical to each other except for volume. Hence, the implementation of this mod is pretty simple. It makes the protagonist's hair grow (including their facial hair) after a few in-game days.

Download here

4) Fishing Mod

Fishing is something that seems quite out-of-place for a GTA game. But then again, the games do feature several side activities that are quite casual and relaxing in nature, such as bowling or playing golf.

This mod, as the name suggests, adds a fishing mechanism to GTA 5, with the ability to catch and sell various fish in the game.

Download here

3) Fuel Reloaded

There are plenty of gas stations spread all across Los Santos and Blaine County. However, none of these are actually usable for anything other than blowing them up. This mod adds a practical use for them, but it's not limited to that.

Players can refuel all sorts of vehicles in the game with this mod, including electric cars, hybrid cars, and cars that run on methanol.

Download here

2) GTA Five: Apartment & Garage (SPA II)

This mod adds the ability to purchase various apartments and garages that are exclusive to GTA Online. Story Mode characters can now own the same buildings available throughout Los Santos.

They can also call the mechanic to deliver a specific vehicle just like in GTA Online. Players are fully able to interact with the props inside the buildings.

Download here

1) Roleplay Menu (for Singleplayer)

This mod adds roleplay functionality to GTA 5, with players now able to smoke, drink, sit, lie down, dance or participate in a sport. They can also perform a number of roles with minigames, like that of a street musician, yoga instructor, or private driver.

Players can also rob stores and individual NPCs at gunpoint. The paid version of the mod adds hunting and fishing as additional minigames.

Download here

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

