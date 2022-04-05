5 best GTA 5 mods released to date (2022)

GTA 5 is one of the most mod-friendly games and has a diverse range of mods available for its players. The series itself has a long history of modding, starting with the PC release of Grand Theft Auto 3. This might sound ironic considering that Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar, is extremely towards the modding community.

Nevertheless, players can still enjoy most mods for the game if they aren't taken down due to DMCA notices. This article highlights some of the best GTA 5 mods ever released, including mods from various categories.

Some of the best mods ever made for GTA 5 as of 2022

5) Menyoo PC (Mod menu)

A mod menu/trainer is often used for various reasons and is considered one of the essential mods for GTA games. It is needed to spawn custom objects or add bizarre effects to the game. While plenty of mod menus are available for Grand Theft Auto 5, Menyoo triumphs over the competition simply due to its sheer variety of options.

Also, most mods that require a mod menu are often made specifically for Menyoo. This mod menu has often been promoted by several Grand Theft Auto 5 streamers, which has led to its popularity. Thanks to this mod menu, content creators have made making up stories for their videos much easier.

Download here

4) Enable All Interiors (Scripts)

This mod has almost become a necessity for players wanting to explore the HD Universe rendition of San Andreas. It opens up countless locations, some of which are entirely new. GTA 5 has a severe lack of interiors, with players not even being able to explore the restaurants.

This mod fixes all that by opening up major locations across San Andreas. There are close to 100 enterable interiors, although some are not yet complete. Some of the locations have been taken from GTA Online updates.

An updated variant of the original Open All Interiors mod that never saw any major updates. However, this mod is frequently updated, with new locations added every once in a while.

Download here

3) Realistic Guns Sounds (Weapons)

GTA 5 expanded considerably in the audio department, with a larger soundtrack and ambient background music during missions. However, the sound effects were a massive downgrade, as the weapons are neither loud nor realistic enough.

This mod can be considered vital for those looking to have an immersive experience in the game. It doesn't merely increase the volume of the guns, but it also feels much more echoey. Firing each bullet will feel much more convincing with this mod.

Download here

2) RAGEuphoria (Gameplay)

RAGEuphoria is considered superior to the previously released and extremely popular mod E.R.O. (Euphoria Ragdoll Overhaul). These mods replace the in-game ragdoll system with its advanced counterpart from GTA 4 — the Euphoria physics engine.

Grand Theft Auto 5 had a somewhat disappointing ragdoll system that seemed quite obsolete and was a major downgrade compared to its predecessor. Modders took it upon themselves to rectify this mistake, and the E.R.O. mod was born. The RAGEuphoria mod, by comparison, is a more recent one and was launched ever since E.R.O. stopped getting updates.

This mod also takes into account the advanced ragdoll system from Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as Max Payne 3. Hence, it is easily the best ragdoll mod for the game and an essential one for gamers looking for realism.

Download here

1) VisualV (Graphics)

VisualV is the most popular graphics mod for GTA 5, even though there are alternatives with much more enhanced visuals. This is because of how accessible this mod is, as most players don't have the ridiculously powerful PCs required to run most visual mods.

This mod makes the game look much better, and some players have even reported an increase in their framerates. It also stays true to the original game and maintains its style, as the tweaks added by this mod are quite subtle.

Download here

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Srijan Sen