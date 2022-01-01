5 best GTA 5 PC mods that add new buildings and furniture

The GTA series has one of the most dedicated communities that works tirelessly to add new features to the games. GTA 5, in particular, has a glaring deficit when it comes to safehouses.

Although its online counterpart brings the ability to buy various properties and buildings, the same cannot be said for the Story Mode. There are several building mods, however, that add new buildings for the protagonists. This article goes through a few of these that players can enjoy in the new year.

GTA 5 mods add new buildings that can be interacted with

5) Bel Air Billionaire

One of the most popular map mods for GTA 5 is a sprawling modern mansion that overlooks Los Santos from the affluent neighborhood of Vinewood Hills.

The mansion comes with all modern amenities like a personal theater, a helipad, an indoor garage, and a stylish swimming pool. Installing this mod requires players to have the Map Editor installed first.

Download here

4) Franklin Mega Garage

Franklin is the car/motorcycle expert in GTA 5, and hence, players prefer to buy most available garages with Franklin. However, in case the in-game garages aren't enough, players can opt for modded ones.

This mod adds a massive garage with a stunning safehouse accompanying it. Players must remember to install Menyoo Trainer in order to install this mod.

Download here

3) Marlowe Valley Safehouse/Airport

The map of GTA 5 contains one international airport and two private airstrips. There aren't any safehouses near Los Santos International Airport, while the airstrips are close to Trevor's trailer but not anywhere near them.

This mod adds a new safehouse right in Marlowe Valley complete with a private airstrip installed. It also contains a massive garage to store vehicles. Just like the previous mod, Menyoo mod menu is required to install it.

Download here

2) Malibu Mansion

This is another mansion mod that adds a Vice City-inspired modern mansion with a massive range of amenities. A basketball court, a pool table, and a recording room are some of the features that this building comes with.

Download here

1) Galileo Michael Mansion

Most of the modded buildings listed above are meant for Franklin, but the best one is reserved for Michael. This mansion is massive, as it's meant not just for Michael, but for his family as well. A unique feature of this building is that it also includes Franklin and Trevor.

Download here

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish