5 best GTA 5 missions worth replaying in 2021

The chaotic playground of San Andreas presents a myriad of opportunities in GTA 5 and some of the missions are worth remembering.

GTA 5 is the longest game in the series, with an estimated time of around 30 hours, and a key new feature was the ability to replay the missions. Story missions in GTA 5 are somewhat non-linear, with the ability to take different routes in a few of them. The sandbox element of the game also ensures that each playthrough remains unique.

Here is a list of 5 missions from the GTA 5 story mode with great replayability value that players can play again in 2021.

GTA 5 missions worth playing in 2021

#5 - Marriage Counseling

After the tense action-filled prologue, GTA 5 takes on a much slower pace up until this mission. Michael finds out his wife is cheating on him with her tennis coach and he gets furious at them, chasing the coach with Franklin in tow.

They arrive at a designer house where the coach is hiding and Michael, assuming that the house belongs to him, pulls its deck down with his truck's winch. It turns out that the house belonged to a gangster's mistress, and Michael is dragged back into a life of crime after agreeing to pay for the damages.

#4 - The Wrap Up

One of the more action-packed missions of GTA 5, The Wrap Up introduces a common movie trope - the Mexican standoff. Michael gets caught up in a tense but over-the-top scene of rival government agencies and Merryweather security starting a war with each other.

Caught in a fierce gunfight, Michael and Dave escape from the scene with the help of an unexpected face, which may be a little surprising to some players.

#3 - Friend Request

In a classic Rockstar sense-of-humor, this mission takes a jab at Silicon Valley's exclusivist tech culture by having Michael infiltrate a tech giant's office in Los Santos. The fictional company is a clear parody of Facebook, with absolutely no subtlety in its naming or its founder's speech. Michael's geek 'disguise', required to not arouse suspicion inside the office, reinforces the stereotype of such a workplace in a comical way.

#2 - The Big Score

As the name of the mission suggests, this is the biggest and final heist in GTA 5, and there are two methods of executing the plan - subtle or obvious. While one approach might seem less exhilarating than the other, this is not the case, as both methods are equally satisfying. This is a lengthy mission and it involves prior planning, with different stages in the final heist.

The two vastly different methods themselves warrant a replay, and this is why The Big Score is one of the most loved missions of GTA 5.

#1 - The Third Way

The epic conclusion to the turbulent plot of GTA 5 and the canon ending to the game is simply called The Third Way. This is the only 'happy' ending to the game as the three protagonists reconcile their differences and join forces to remove their common enemy.

The sheer difficulty of the plan that the main characters take in this mission is why this route is also called Deathwish, as it involves killing off hordes of enemies in an almost never-ending battle.

Most players prefer to take this option, as it is the only ending which results in the player getting to play the game with all three characters intact, as the other two options remove one character from the game permanently.