5 best GTA 5 streamers to subscribe on YouTube

GTA 5 is such a game that it will probably never be forgotten. Its story and online features have received a lot of praise from gamers all over the world.

Many players use streaming services such as Twitch and YouTube to show off their skills, and some have become extremely popular. With their hard work and dedication, these streamers have amassed millions of fans and viewers.

Most enjoyable GTA 5 streamers on YouTube

1) Techno Gamerz

Techno Gamerz, aka Ujjwal Chaurasia, is India's largest GTA streamer with a subscriber base of 21.6 million. He began streaming on YouTube in 2017, and his fame has skyrocketed since then.

GTA 5, Minecraft, Ranch Simulator, and online competitive games like PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire are among his most popular titles to stream.

This 18-year-old's channel has a 6.8 million average viewing. His GTA gaming clips are renowned for his witty narration, which he often combines with unique mods.

2) Kwebbelkop

Kwebbelkop is one of the biggest gaming channels on YouTube, with a subscriber base of 14.9 million.

The streamer enjoys tinkering with mods and wreaking havoc on the streets of Los Santos. He uploads videos regularly, with his most successful video receiving 29 million views.

3) DaniRep

DaniRep is a Spanish streamer with a subscriber base of 11.5 million.

His video shows off his GTA 5 Online skills, and his amusing commentary keeps his followers entertained. He has 21 million views on his most popular GTA Online video.

4) Lui Calibre

Lui Calibre has been a YouTuber since 2009, finding fame playing GTA Online with the Vanoss Gaming crew and growing his own channel.

His GTA 5 Online playlists include some thrilling heists and racing. In most of his videos, he talks in a squeaky voice while playing with his pals, and people's reactions to his voice are very entertaining.

5) RakaZone Gaming

Rishab Karanwal, also known as RakaZone Gaming on YouTube, is an Indian GTA RP streamer with over 450k subscribers.

He roleplays as Mr. Marlega on the SVRP 3.0 server and is known for his GTA RP gameplay videos.

He began his YouTube account in 2016 and was named "Streamer of the Year" at the 2018 India Gaming Awards.

