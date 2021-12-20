5 best GTA 5 Twitch streamers of 2021

GTA 5 is a common choice for streaming, not just on YouTube but also on Twitch. In fact, it has consistently been the most-watched game on the popular streaming platform for the last few years.

With 2021 coming to a close, this article evaluates the best streamers on Twitch. Streamers have been highlighting the base game, the Online variant, and GTA RP as well.

Some of the most popular GTA 5 streamers on Twitch who dish out quality content

5) TeeGrizzley

TeeGrizzley is an American rapper who has been streaming GTA RP through his own custom server. His videos involve gang fights and rivalries in the game, and roleplaying is not as strict as the more popular servers like NoPixel.

4) DarkViperAU

DarkViperAU's Twitch videos are almost the same as that of his YouTube content. He usually does what he is best known for - showcasing GTA 5 mods. The Chaos mod and the Randomizer mod are some popular examples.

However, he also does the occasional GTA Online content playthrough whenever there's something new in the game. For example, he played through The Contract DLC recently, which is the latest update for the game.

3) PENTA

PENTA is one of the most commonly heard names on the NoPixel GTA RP server. He has a varied collection of characters that he roleplays as, including civilians as well as criminals. Mike Block, Randy Wrangler, and Jane Obama are among the most popular of his characters.

2) buddha

When it comes to GTA 5 RP, buddha is another name that pops up in everyone's minds. He is one of the biggest names on the NoPixel server and is popularly known for playing the character of Lang Buddha. Lang Buddha has become a fan favorite as the most powerful criminal on the server.

1) loud_coringa

GTA 5 RP isn't just restricted to the English-speaking world. While NoPixel may be one of the most popular servers for roleplaying, the Cidade Alta server is the largest Latin server for the game.

loud_coringa is a Brazilian streamer who is one of Twitch's most popular GTA RP streamers. He has a total of over 2.7 million followers on the platform, making him one of the most popular Twitch streamers.

