5 best GTA 5 YouTubers in the world (August 2021)

GTA 5 is the most popular game in the GTA series and the second bestselling game in history. Therefore, it makes perfect sense for it to be so popular on YouTube.

YouTubers and Twitch streamers across the world make videos on GTA 5 and GTA Online. The most recent phenomenon among them was GTA 5 RP, which surged in popularity in 2020. This coincided with the global lockdown and Epic Games Store offering GTA 5 for free.

Every time an update for GTA Online comes out, its popularity reaches new heights. This is what also happened this year with the Los Santos Tuners update. GTA YouTubers make tutorials and gameplay videos, showcase mods, and also make entertaining game-related content.

This article lists some of the best GTA YouTubers who have kept their audiences entertained through their videos.

GTA 5: 5 of the best GTA YouTubers around the world

1) TGG

TGG is popularly known for his money-making videos for GTA Online. He is always finding new ways to make the maximum amount of money possible in the game.

All of his videos are well-researched, and following these are sure to help players get rich in-game. Apart from this, he has also made other GTA-related content, like exploring mods for GTA 5.

2) ItzFrolickz

There are plenty of GTA car reviewers on YouTube, and ItzFrolickz is one of the best. His detailed car reviews provide a lot of information to GTA Online players. This helps them make a decision when buying a new car in-game.

He frequently discusses his own preferred cars for each class and compares different in-game cars. He also provides in-depth information regarding these speedrunners and compares them to their real-life counterparts.

3) Hazardous

Hazardous is mostly known for his stunt videos on GTA 5. He also makes videos showcasing bizarre and unique mods for the game.

A budding stunt driver in the game can learn a lot from his videos. Hazardous also attempts various in-game stunts seen in viral TikTok videos.

4) TheProfessional

TheProfessional creates GTA videos on nearly every topic. From car reviews and money-making guides to full game playthroughs, his content is extremely varied.

He's not just limited to GTA 5 and its online version; he's made videos for almost every game in the series. At present, he has been making gameplay videos on GTA Vice City Stories.

5) Broughy1322

When it comes to the technical aspects of cars, Broughy1322 (pronounced Bruffy) is one of the most well-known GTA YouTubers. His in-depth performance tests are much more detailed than any other YouTuber's.

His videos are mostly concerned with track racing. Budding racers in the game watch his content to learn about the cars with the best lap timings. He also displays his custom-made tracks in GTA Online's Content Creator in a weekly series.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

