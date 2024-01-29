5 best GTA Online female outfits in 2024

Character customization is a major part of any RPG, whether single- or multiplayer, and GTA Online offers many such options. Players create their own characters from scratch by choosing genetics or manually modifying appearance details. A few hairstyles and makeup options are available, but when it comes to clothing, a vast selection has grown over time with regular content updates.

With that in mind, here's a small list of the best outfits GTA Online players can try for their female characters, including stylish everyday clothing, tryhard and combat wear, and cosplay.

5 best GTA Online outfits for female characters

1) Black Tryhard Outfit

Griefers would love to own this typical tryhard outfit. Of course, not everyone who dresses up as a tryhard is necessarily a griefer, but there's no harm in pretending to be one. This outfit will require using the Telescope glitch in GTA Online, which, thankfully, still works in 2024.

The glitch lets players use glasses with masks, for instance, bypassing the restriction to have only one type of facial accessory. Gamers must buy all the clothing listed below, save it as an outfit, wear their chosen mask, and then do the Telescope glitch.

Once done, they must simply equip the saved outfit, and the mask will appear on it. This new outfit can then be saved permanently for future use.

Sweaters - Black Turtleneck

Suit Pants - Black Fitted Shiny Pants

Necklaces - Pearl Bead Necklace

Gloves - White Cotton Gloves

SecuroServ Caps - SecuroServ Backwards Cap

Sneakers - White Plain Hi Tops

Sports Glasses - Black Outlaw Goggles

Ski Mask - Black Bigness Face

2) Black Tactical Outfit

This is for those players who love to roleplay as the military or some special forces troops. While it's not exactly realistic, GTA Online griefers often dress up like this just to intimidate others. Players must first buy the Cayo Perico grassland armor, remove the helmet, and then save it.

Outfits: The Cayo Perico Heist - The Analyst

Outfits: Heist Coverall - The Fumigator

They'll have to purchase the Fumigator coveralls next, use the Telescope Glitch, switch back to the saved outfit, and then save the new outfit. The next steps are a bit complex. Players must spam equip the new outfit until they see a save icon at the bottom right. Once that's done, simply start "A Titan of a Job" from the Jobs menu, go to Ammu-Nation, and then equip and unequip an LCD Earpiece.

Before quitting the Job, the outfit has to be saved. The following clothes can then be equipped, and the Telescope glitch is necessary for the mask to appear:

Cargo Pants - Black Large Cargos

Rubberized Boots - Tan Trail

Tucked Service Shirts - Black Short Service Shirt Tucked

Parachute - Black Combat Chute Bag

Gloves - Black Fingerless Gloves

Watches - Black Fashion Watch

Cuffs - Black Woven Bracelet

Masks - Skull Tactical Ski

Combat Helmets - Black Quad Lens

Sports Glasses - Grayscale Urban Ski

3) Ada Wong Outfit

Ada Wong is a popular character from the Resident Evil franchise, and this outfit for GTA Online is from Resident Evil 4's recent remake. The Black Combat Chute Bag is a clever alternative to the gun holster that she wears on her shoulders. It's quite straightforward but stylish and requires no GTA Online glitches.

Sweaters - Red Turtleneck

Skirts - Red Mini

Boots - Licorice Knee High

Gloves - Black Leather Gloves

Gears - Gray Earpiece

Parachute - Black Combat Chute Bag

4) Jock Outfit

This is a rather basic and simple outfit for everyday use, and it's aimed at GTA Online players who just like to dress up like a normal person or even an in-game NPC. It has tons of potential for further customization per the player's needs.

Baseball Jackets - Royal Blue

Sports Tops - White Mix Baseball Tee

Skirts - Blue Plaid Pleated

Sneakers - White Plain Hi Tops

Chains - Gold Lock Pendant

5) Blue Winter Outfit

The Winter event that brought snow to GTA Online is no longer active, but that doesn't mean players can't have their winterwear ready. Players can wear this simple yet chic everyday outfit throughout the year and pretend to be a Los Santos celebrity, regardless of whether it's snowing.

Sweaters - Black Turtleneck

Overcoats - Navy Trench Coat

Stockings - Black Plaid Stockings

High-Heeled Sneakers - Black Sneaker Boots

Scarves - Blue Plaid Woolen Scarf

Gloves - Black Woolen Gloves

