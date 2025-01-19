5 best GTA Online female outfits to try in 2025

Rockstar Games offers thousands of clothing items in GTA Online for both male and female characters. While the apparel has little to no impact on the overall gameplay, you might want to keep on changing them from time to time. The female clothing items in the popular multiplayer game are very detailed and trendy. They can make you look cute, classy, or tough based on your preferences.

This article lists five of the best female outfits that GTA Online players should try in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 best outfits for GTA Online female characters in 2025

1) Washed Denim Biker

If you are a pro-MC Club grinder in Grand Theft Auto Online, you must try the Washed Denim Biker outfit. It gives your character a trendy look and ‘Biker Girl’ vibes. To make this outfit, acquire the following things:

Canvas Shoes: White S Slab Canvas

Leather Pants: Dark Gray Laced Leather

Tank Tops: White Loose Tank

Biker Jackets - Washed Denim Biker

Earrings: Platinum Diamond Studs

Necklaces: Silver Necklace

Gloves: Gray Fingerless Gloves

Hats: Diamond Casino Heist - Gray Backwards Cap

We advise GTA Online players to save this outfit so that they can acquire it easily from the Interaction Menu. The apparel is great to wear while selling MC Business products or sourcing supplies.

2) Police Outfit

Police outfits are now trending in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games added several Police Outfits in the multiplayer game and you must try them in 2025. Fans have been asking for purchasable cop outfits for ages and they are now available for all. The following are some of the Police Outfits that you can acquire in the game:

Black Plate Carrier

Ash Plate Carrier

Charcoal Plate Carrier

Light Green Armor

Gray & Green Strapz Vest

Combine it with the Dark Grey Laced Leather pants and a pair of boots of your choice to complete the outfit.

3) Baby Blue Outfit

The Baby Blue Outfit is a good choice to wear while in freeroam. It includes a blue cardigan with a stylish pair of jeans and shoes. If you love making money in GTA Online grinding the freemode jobs and events, this outfit must be in your inventory.

You will need the following clothing items to make the Baby Blue Outfit in GTA Online:

Canvas Shoes: Light Blue Low Canvas

Jeans: Hard Washed Ribbed

Tank Tops: White Loose Tank

Cardigans: Light Blue Cardigan

Earrings: Platinum Diamond Studs

Necklaces: Aquamarine Pendant

Hats: Trucker Caps, Backward - Light Blue Trucker Backwards

Glasses: Hipster Glasses - Baby Blue Retro Classics

4) Merryweather Hoodie

Players should unlock this temporary apparel in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games added the Merryweather Hoodie as part of the most recent GTA Online weekly update. It is a limited-time clothing item that you can unlock by completing The Black Box File mission this week. After finishing the mission, follow these steps to acquire the outfit:

Go to your wardrobe. Navigate through Tops > Special Tops > Brands > Merryweather Hoodie. Acquire matching pants of your choice.

While the hood of the top remains down by default, you can pull it up by using the Interaction Menu.

5) Moss Leopard Outfit

If you want to look both tactical and trendy, you must try the Moss Leopard Outfit in GTA Online. It includes several clothing items with camo prints. Here’s how you can create the outfit in-game:

Canvas Shoes: Moss Leopard Guffy Canvas

Leggings: Woodland Camo Leggings

Party Tank Tops: Moss Leopard Loose Tank

Earrings: Platinum Diamond Studs

Scarves: Olive Tassel Scarf

Watches: White iFruit Tech

Gloves: Black Fingerless Gloves

Cuffs: Gear Wrist Chains (R)

Hats: Caps, Forward - Jungle Yeti Snapback

Get some tattoos to make this GTA outfit more eye-catching.

