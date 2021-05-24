5 best GTA Online jobs for quick and easy money

While it is always rewarding to make a ton of cash through grinding in GTA Online, cutting corners and making quick work of big tasks is also equally fun. The objective of the game, regardless of how the player chooses to accomplish it, is to make the most amount of money possible by doing jobs.

Most jobs, such as Adversary Modes and Races, offer a decent payout but often pale in comparison to the more elaborate missions in GTA Online. The key for players is to always maintain a healthy balance between PvP modes and other Freemode activities in the game.

While running a business will net huge amounts of cash over time, many players might be looking to earn money quickly and without much effort.

How players can make easy money in GTA Online

1 - Blow Up

This mission has an extremely simple premise and easy execution, making for a rather easy day at the office.

Players can take this job from Gerald, whose missions are some of the first ones that get unlocked in GTA Online. They make for some of the easiest missions in the game, and the player can earn a lot by repeat playthroughs.

2 - Pier Pressure

Another of Gerald's golden nuggets, Pier Pressure is an absolute goldmine for players who are looking to make a bunch of cash without doing much work.

The Armored Kuruma or a similarly armored vehicle will allow players to run through the opposition with ease and complete the mission quickly.

The trick is to always prioritize speed over everything else, which means players should even avoid stepping out of their vehicle.

3 - Simeon's repo work

Like in Story Mode, Simeon will ask the player to "repo" certain cars off his list. This usually involves stealing a ride and dropping it at Simeon's to earn a pretty sizeable wad of cash.

As the players work their way up the list, they will be able to steal pricier cars that will net them a whole lot of cash. Given that these missions are incredibly easy to do, they are some of the best ways to make quick money in GTA Online.

4 - Martin's Dispatch Missions

Martin Madrazo and witnesses who could testify against him have a bloody relationship in GTA Online. In the game, Martin often tasks the player with taking out witnesses before they could testify in court.

These are pretty standard assassination missions that become far easier if the player is in a Buzzard or a similarly powerful vehicle. The objective, much like every other contact mission in GTA Online, is speed.

5 - Ballas to the Wall

Players can count on Lamar Davis to incite warfare between every single gang in the inner city. This mission tasks the player with taking out the gang in purple, the infamous Ballas.

Players can either do this solo or with the help of another player. However, seeing as most players tend to grind in GTA Online while playing solo, they would be much better off doing this mission by themselves.