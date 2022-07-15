5 best GTA Online memes and funny moments in 2022

GTA Online lets millions of players from all over the world interact with each other every day. This also includes gamers who log in with their friends. Most of them prefer to manage their businesses, complete heists or participate in business battles when in a party.

That said, playing and interacting with so many players often leads to unintentional and unpredictable outcomes. Being a video-game, most are pretty hilarious and GTA players are known for their sense of humor. This article shares some of the funniest Grand Theft Auto Online memes out there.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinions.

5 memes that are sure to lighten up any GTA fan's day

1) Wait, is that GTA 6?

Gamers waiting for GTA 6 to drop has become a joke at this point. Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013 and it has been almost a decade since then. Fans are still waiting more information about the upcoming game that is in "active development."

However, expectations can only be suppressed for so long and gamers often find themselves reaching out. This is applicable to every major gaming event like E3, Summer Games Fest, State of Play, and others.

GTA fans make it a point to attend every major gaming event, hoping for an announcement related to the upcoming title. But are unfortuntately left disappointed at the end. It is sad to the point that it has become funny. The kicker at the end is another Grand Theft Auto 5 relaunch or DLC announcement.

2) Broomstick to the rescue

Online games like COD, Battlefield, Apex Legends and others are known for their PvP aspect. GTA, however, does not belong on that list as killing other players is not the real goal. Unfortunately enough, the title's current state has made it one of the top contenders.

Upon release, GTA Online was a lot of fun as players frequently gathered to do funny and random stuff. They would often get into gang wars (one gang of friends vs. another) that would lead to epic climaxes.

Nowadays, however, the PvP scene is riddled with explosions, flying vehicles, and a raygun that makes a funny sound when shot. Weapons like the Orbital Cannon also take skills completely out of the equation.

3) Why does GTA Online even have K/D?

The kill to death (K/D) ratio argument has been raging since the game came out. While some players think it is an accurate representation of skills, others say it does not belong in a game like Grand Theft Auto Online.

K/D is a statistic that basically shows how effective a player is in a gunfight. It is a great measurement of skill in multiplayer FPS games like Apex Legendsand PUBG but surely does not belong in GTA.

However, tryhards disagree while continuing to show off and fight for their K/D ratio. For them, it is the main goal of the game and sometimes it doesn't matter how they get it (killing AFK players or beginners).

4) A grinder's worst nightmare

Making money in GTA Online is tough and it makes sense as it is the main goal of the title. However, Rockstar Games has included and continues to add new businesses with content expansions.

The CEO Vehicle Warehouse is often considered a great business for solo grinders. The payouts are great, and the missions are pretty straightforward. Players simply need to steal a car and bring it back to their warehouse to be sold for profit later.

However, sometimes the game likes to throw curveballs, or in other words, make life difficult. Players also need to repair and pay for the damages before selling the car, and that eats into the profit. Some missions even have them source a car while using a Cargobob or performing stunts.

5) Now that's a cash cow

Rockstar Games is one of the largest gaming organizations out there, and with good reason. It has helped develop and publish masterpieces like GTA Vice City, San Andreas, L.A. Noire, and many more. However, their approach seems to have changed a whole lot over the past decade.

Earlier, Rockstar tried to come up with a new title for every generation of consoles. Slowly, they shifted to bringing out a new game every year. However, since Grand Theft Auto 5 came out, they have been re-releasing the same game repeatedly, four times to be exact. Many gamers also had to pay for the latest port to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Online multiplayer games are all a lot of fun, but with the freedom a game like Grand Theft Auto 5 provides, the possibilities are limitless. Players and modders have even recreated famous movie scenes in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far