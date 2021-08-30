5 best GTA Online outfits in August 2021

Clothing is an overlooked aspect of GTA Online that is far more important than most players realize. The clothing that a player wears can have a positive or negative impact on other players.

GTA Online is a massively multiplayer online game in which millions of players interact regularly. As a result, those who want to be recognized in the game must establish an identity. Players may also want to project a certain image to their friends and rivals.

The extensive customization that the game provides to players makes this possible. Players can try on a wide range of clothing in addition to customizing the online protagonist's facial features. These are quite diverse and vary from party wear to tactical military gear.

This article lists some of the best outfits that players can equip in GTA Online.

GTA Online: 5 best outfits in the game as of August 2021

5) Griefer/Tryhard Outfit

Some players like to dress up as griefers in GTA Online (Image via Estractz, YouTube)

No Top

Woodland Camo Cargo

All-White Sports Shoes

Black Fingerless Gloves

Forest Bulletproof Helmet

Black Casual Glasses

Parachute On - Forest Combat Chute Bag

Full body tattoos (any kind)

4) John Wick Outfit

It's quite easy to dress up as John Wick in GTA Online (Image via Baby with a gun, YouTube)

Long Hair

Trimmed Beard

Eyebrows - Groomed

Black Regular Suit Pants

Black Sharp Fitted Suit Jacket (Jacket Open)

Black Fitted Suit Vest

Black Skinny Tie

All Black Oxfords

3) Night Ops Outfit

All-black tactical outfit in GTA Online (Image via CentralGamingHub, YouTube)

Black Combat Shirt

Black Plate Carrier

Black Battle Pants

Black Tactical Boots

Black Tact Gloves

Black Dual Lens

Black Gun Glasses/Black Spec Ski

Note: Players need to do the telescope glitch for wearing the glasses and mask together (optional).

2) Spec Ops Outfit

SOCOM outfit in GTA Online (Image via CentralGamingHub, YouTube)

Equip the Grassland Armor from the Cayo Perico Heist Outfits section

Tan Walking Boots

Black Tact Gloves

Brushstroke Dual Lens

Grayscale Urban Ski/Moss Spec Ski

Note: Requires telescope glitch (optional).

1) Tommy Vercetti Outfit

Tommy Vercetti in GTA Online (Image via Vercacetti, YouTube)

Hair - High Slicked Sides

Trimmed Beard

Eyebrows - Winged

Blue Savanna Shortsleeve

Faded Dark Blue Regular Fit

Watch - Gold Crowex Chromosphere

All White Athletic Shoes

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu