5 best GTA Online outfits in August 2021

Clothing is an overlooked aspect of GTA Online that is far more important than most players realize. The clothing that a player wears can have a positive or negative impact on other players.
GTA Online is a massively multiplayer online game in which millions of players interact regularly. As a result, those who want to be recognized in the game must establish an identity. Players may also want to project a certain image to their friends and rivals.
The extensive customization that the game provides to players makes this possible. Players can try on a wide range of clothing in addition to customizing the online protagonist's facial features. These are quite diverse and vary from party wear to tactical military gear.
This article lists some of the best outfits that players can equip in GTA Online.
GTA Online: 5 best outfits in the game as of August 2021
5) Griefer/Tryhard Outfit
- No Top
- Woodland Camo Cargo
- All-White Sports Shoes
- Black Fingerless Gloves
- Forest Bulletproof Helmet
- Black Casual Glasses
- Parachute On - Forest Combat Chute Bag
- Full body tattoos (any kind)
4) John Wick Outfit
- Long Hair
- Trimmed Beard
- Eyebrows - Groomed
- Black Regular Suit Pants
- Black Sharp Fitted Suit Jacket (Jacket Open)
- Black Fitted Suit Vest
- Black Skinny Tie
- All Black Oxfords
3) Night Ops Outfit
- Black Combat Shirt
- Black Plate Carrier
- Black Battle Pants
- Black Tactical Boots
- Black Tact Gloves
- Black Dual Lens
- Black Gun Glasses/Black Spec Ski
Note: Players need to do the telescope glitch for wearing the glasses and mask together (optional).
2) Spec Ops Outfit
- Equip the Grassland Armor from the Cayo Perico Heist Outfits section
- Tan Walking Boots
- Black Tact Gloves
- Brushstroke Dual Lens
- Grayscale Urban Ski/Moss Spec Ski
Note: Requires telescope glitch (optional).
1) Tommy Vercetti Outfit
- Hair - High Slicked Sides
- Trimmed Beard
- Eyebrows - Winged
- Blue Savanna Shortsleeve
- Faded Dark Blue Regular Fit
- Watch - Gold Crowex Chromosphere
- All White Athletic Shoes
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.