5 best GTA RP servers that players can join right now

GTA 5 has been around for more than nine years now and with all the years of playing the game, modders are still bringing new ways to keep it interesting. There are mods for new vehicles, new customization options, and also unlimited money for players to spend.

While all such mods give players enough resources, GTA 5 Roleplay mods have kept players engaged for a long time now. Popularly known as GTA 5 RP, it has been one of the favorite mods among players. This is a world within the Grand Theft Auto 5 universe where you can do whatever you want.

Many dedicated servers allow players to log in and join other players for a round of coordinated role-playing. This article will list the five best RP servers for players to check and try.

Servers on which GTA 5 RP can be best enjoyed

Nobody expected GTA 5 RP to survive as long as GTA Online, but it's still going just fine. Streamers are still inviting new players to join them so they can experience RP. Each server can have its limitations and capabilities. Here are the five best servers to experience RP.

5) Lucid City

Lucid City RP is a beginner-friendly server that's still active with hundreds of players online at any given time. Players who are looking to make new friends frequently use this server and have a good overall experience. It includes many new cities, as well as a huge variety of features that can be earned by doing missions.

The server's unique feature is an immersive roleplaying experience where players can either create their gang with others or be a cop and track down criminals. The server's map is smaller than the GTA Online map but has several custom locations for businesses where players can sell products like guns, drugs, etc.

4) GTA World

This server's unique feature is being a completely text-based server. This could be a useful server for players who prefer not to get on calls with strangers. Like other RP servers, there’s a sign-up process involved in GTA World, with the RP server currently boasting around 137,000 users among its other features:

82,000 characters

30 active factions

1000 businesses

Over 5,000 furniture items

Just like other servers, players looking to join the RP server must use Rage MP, which is a mod for enabling multiplayer gaming on RP servers but isn't connected to GTA Online. The RP server is active and is also well-moderated, with many similarities in its core concepts when compared to other servers.

3) Mafia City

The Mafia City RP server comes with a dynamic legal and illegal group system, and also has customisable corporations and businesses with a bunch of properties on sale, including apartments, houses, hotels, and condos. The latest patch update also released a bunch of new jobs for players to role-play, including:

Fisherman

Lumberjack

Miner

MafiaCity RP is also based on the RageMP mod client for multiplayer capabilities. NPCs can be removed from the world so players can get an immersive roleplaying experience. Players can be crime lords or take up menial jobs, giving them endless possibilities for roleplaying on this server.

2) Eclipse RP

Eclipse RP is also considered one of the best RP worlds, with the server able to host up to 200 players at any given time. Their forum section is also quite detailed, clearly laying out the available crime factions for players to choose from and join. These factions range from the Los Santos Irish Mob to the Clowns.

There are also forums for specific jobs like Los Santos Medical Services and Los Santos Customs. One downside is that since Eclipse RP is a premier server, players can find themselves on the waiting list for almost a month, with more than 300 members waiting at any given time.

1) NoPixel

NoPixel is considered one of the most popular servers for players to join, which is also one of the reasons it's the hardest server to join. NoPixel currently only supports up to 32 players at a time and is frequented by several popular streamers. There are currently over 4000 applications awaiting approval.

Players are still hopeful of getting approval and having a chance to role-play with Twitch streamers and even continue doing so if they get to showcase their abilities. NoPixel 3.0 has allowed players to role-play as Cyberpunk 2077's Johnny Silverhand, increasing viewership even more.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes