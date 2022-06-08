Mafia vs GTA: Similarities and Differences between the two open world franchises

GTA and Mafia are two of the most popular video game franchises in the world. Grand Theft Auto unanimously tops the list while Mafia comes a close second.

Grand Theft Auto is a celebrated series of action-adventure games by Rockstar Games. The series has been a major success, both critically and financially. Mafia, on the other hand, is another action-adventure game series, initially developed by Illusion Softworks and published by Gathering of Developers. It has been time and again praised for its originality, complex narratives, original ideas, and close ties to realism.

The gaming community vehemently agrees that there can be no comparison drawn between these two franchises since both are monumental in their own right. However, having said that, there are many similarities and dissimilarities that exist between the two series.

Mafia vs GTA – Similarities

1) Similar Basic Ideology

Both the games abound in organized crime, car chases, and shootouts. One of these can always be looked upon as a break from the other when one mission gets too complicated and players seek a breather. The similarity in the basic idea keeps the flow intact.

2) Story-Based Approach

Mafia and Grand Theft Auto have a distinct story-based approach, and gamers quite often find themselves immersed in the storytelling and the narration of these games. Both these stories have been, undoubtedly, very effectively written.

3) Open-World Gaming

These games are a treat for open-world enthusiasts with a knack for organized crime games. Some elements in the Mafia echo those similar to San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 4.

4) Setting

Both the games are based on a retro setting, apart from modern Grand Theft Auto games. The Mafia trilogy is set in the 60s, while a majority of the games in the GTA series are set in the 80s.

Mafia vs GTA – Differences

1) Location

While the Mafia takes place within the fictional US city of Lost Heaven, most Grand Theft Auto games are set in fictional parodies of well-known cities in the United States.

2) View and Navigation

Even though the Mafia has stuck to its third-person on-foot navigation and shooting, Grand Theft Auto, with its latest iteration, has moved on to first-person viewing as well.

3) Multiplayer Options

There is no proper multiplayer in the Mafia series, however, Grand Theft Auto has already launched a complete online multiplayer iteration, GTA Online, and has tons of multiplayer content.

4) Tone

The Mafia has a more methodical and dark setting, with the story being based on mobs and their hierarchy. On the other hand, Grand Theft Auto is more in the satire genre.

Other things to know about Mafia and GTA series

GTA has a greater variety in its gameplay, consisting of missions and more options for exploring the ’open-world.' Rockstar has outdone itself in terms of using technology with every next iteration. The Mafia, however, is technically not as modern. The gameplay is quite standard and not too over the top in player freedom.

GTA gives its players a more immersive experience since it has evolved from 2D to 3D and even HD settings over different series, while Mafia has a linear setting.

The storyline of the Mafia is more realistic and is more relatable to real-life scenarios. Dan Vávra, the lead writer of Mafia video games, once wrote:

“I wanted to tell the full story of a gangster- how somebody joins the Mafia as a young man, rises almost to the top, and then falls down to the bottom.”

Vintage films like Goodfellas and The Godfather form the cinematic inspirations for the games’ storyline. For Grand Theft Auto, even with its larger-than-life characters, the storytelling is more fictional. Its strength lies in its phenomenal gameplay.

GTA and Mafia are exceptional games of their own accord. However, critics have never been kind to the Mafia. Placing Grand Theft Auto next to the Mafia would bring out some obvious shortcomings, but that does not steal the spotlight from the Mafia entirely.

