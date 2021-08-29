5 best GTA San Andreas cheats for PC (August 2021)

The GTA series has had a long and illustrious history with cheat codes. Every other GTA game has incorporated cheat codes in it. Some of these are quite helpful, while others have hilarious results.

GTA San Andreas is considered by many to be the best game ever made by Rockstar. The sheer scope of the game and the things it managed to achieve were revolutionary at the time. It goes without saying that it also contains some of the best cheat codes in the GTA series.

Some of the cheat codes in the game were of great help in certain missions and difficult situations. Others had bizarre and entertaining results, like changing all NPC behavior, traffic, weather, time, other aspects of gameplay.

This article lists some of the best cheats in the game, which are especially memorable.

GTA San Andreas: 5 best cheats for the PC version as of August 2021

1) HESOYAM

Cheat Code: HESOYAM / INEEDSOMEHELP

Effect: Restores health, adds armor, and grants $250,000.

This cheat also increases the player's Criminal Rating to 40 and repairs the vehicle that they're driving. This can be one of the most crucial cheats for avoiding failure during missions.

2) ROCKETMAN

Cheat Code: ROCKETMAN / YECGAA

Effect: Spawns Jetpack (CJ gets equipped with it).

The jetpack cheat is one of the most vital cheats in the game. It helps in many precarious situations and often beats walking over long distances.

3) FULLCLIP

Cheat Code: FULLCLIP / WANRLTW

Effect: Grants unlimited ammunition (also affects pedestrians).

Players should note that this cheat code may occasionally glitch the game audio.

4) JUMPJET

Cheat Code: JUMPJET

Effect: Spawns a Hydra near the player.

The Hydra is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) multirole jet fighter based on the British Aerospace Harrier II. It is one of the most fun-to-ride vehicles in the game, owing to its target-locking missiles and hovering capabilities.

5) STATEOFEMERGENCY

Cheat Code: STATEOFEMERGENCY / IOJUFZN

Effect: Pedestrians riot.

This cheat code retrieves data from the Los Santos Riots, but on a statewide level. As a result, every single pedestrian in the game map will start rioting. Unlike previous GTA games, this code can be turned on and off at will. Keeping it on, however, may cause issues during some of the missions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod