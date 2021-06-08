5 best GTA San Andreas graphics mods for mid-range PCs

GTA San Andreas may be over 16 years old, but that hasn't stopped modders from enhancing its graphics to achieve the look of a modern game.

There are plenty of graphics mods for GTA San Andreas to choose from on the internet, but some of them are very performance-intensive. While only a handful of them work on low-end PCs, mid-range PCs can make use of many decent mods that improve the in-game visuals considerably.

Here are a few graphics mods for GTA San Andreas that are meant to work on mid-range PCs:

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

GTA Graphic mod #5: Perfect Vegetation v2

This is a simple, lightweight vegetation replacement mod that adds better looking grass and trees to the game without any significant drop in performance. Users with mid-range PCs can use this together with other texture mods to improve the game's visuals, in case they don't want to use any ENB packs.

GTA Graphic mod #4: ENB Series Water

ENB stands for Enhanced Natural Beauty, and ENB mods usually focus on changing the textures of a game to look more natural. This is an old mod that changes the in-game water textures to have better reflection and transparency.

Despite its age, this mod is still visually impressive and works well for low-end and mid-range PCs. Coupled with vegetation and texture mods, a player can create their own customized graphics pack for GTA San Andreas.

GTA Graphic mod #3: HD road (GTA4 in SA)

Road replacement based on GTA 4 (Image via gtaall.com)

This is a road replacement mod for GTA San Andreas that replaces all in-game roads with their GTA 4 counterparts. GTA 4 was the first GTA game in the HD universe, and as such, a major change in graphics design was the roads. The low resolution roads of GTA San Andreas can be replaced with this mod to make the world look more believable.

GTA Graphic mod #2: ECG - Enhanced Classic Graphics

This is a script mod that enhances the base game's graphics and removes its flaws. A lot has been changed to make the game look better on any system; there is even a light version for low-end PCs.

This is an essential mod to install for players experienced with modding, as they can use this mod in conjunction with other texture mods.

GTA Graphic mod #1: Real Linear Graphics v2.3.1

For a lot of GTA San Andreas fans, the original game has a special charm that is ruined by installing graphics overhaul mods. They want mods that keep the game looking as original as possible, but with major improvements.

This graphics mod does not change the game's visuals drastically, but improves everything to make it look like a remaster of the original. Made specifically to work in conjunction with other graphics mods, Real Linear Graphics changes the colors and shadows to make the game seem more realistic and vibrant but without any oversaturation, as a lot of other mods do.

Apparently, this mod works on all devices (PC, PS2, PS3, Xbox, Mobile) without any lag whatsoever.

