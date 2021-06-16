Without a question, GTA San Andreas is one of the best instances of storytelling in the GTA series.

With GTA San Andreas, not only did Rockstar do justice to the 90s gangland theme, but they also managed to create an enticing storyline. San Andreas was a dynamic and vibrant environment, far superior to its predecessors, with diverse missions and an engaging cast of characters.

Some missions are affectionately regarded as the finest in the series, while others are painfully tough and loathed by most players. There are a lot of mods that allow players to play custom missions.

Some, like the DYOM mod, even allow them to create their own missions. Here is a list of some of the best missions added by such mods.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its author.

5 best GTA San Andreas mods for new missions

5) Property Unit 37+Radioactive disaster for GTA San Andreas

The mission text is completely in Cyrillic (Image via gamemodding.com)

This is an interesting mod that combines Stalker with Resident Evil to create a somewhat cliched tale. The narrative revolves around a zombie apocalypse, and the protagonist is a test subject for a covert experiment.

This is a popular mod meant for a Russian audience, and as such, English speakers will have a hard time understanding the plot. However, the gameplay is still enjoyable with various types of zombies to kill.

Players must note that this mod requires DYOM and CLEO to work.

4) Morningstar Encounter Problems

This is another DYOM mod, and it is based on the Saints Row Franchise. Players can engage in a massive gang war with Morningstar, one of the Saints' rival gangs, in San Fierro. The Mod uses existing assets for interiors and gang colors (Ballas members as Saints) and includes a final showdown with Morningstar boss Philip Loren.

3) Hayhaven

This is a fairly recent DYOM mod that has a rather dramatic storyline. The missions are quite straight forward and involve a lot of gunfights. The mod has been awarded 'mod of the week' on the official DYOM website.

2) Boss Battle Tyrant Resident Evil ORC

This is a CLEO mod that allows players to fight Tyrant from Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City. It uses detailed character models and textures from the game, and the fight against Tyrant is quite challenging.

1) Hell On Wheels

This mod completely changes the story and setting of GTA San Andreas into a biker-themed plot in 1999. Fans of GTA 4: The Lost And Damned will be happy to know that they can experience GTA San Andreas from the perspective of a biker gang member.

There are a total of 39 missions, and many types of new side-missions. With recent updates, the mod has been reduced in size from 518 mb to a mere 7mb.

Edited by Gautham Balaji