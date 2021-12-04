5 best missions from the GTA Trilogy

The GTA Trilogy offers a good selection of fun missions for players to enjoy.

There are several factors that make a mission fun to play. Gameplay has to be engaging, whether it's taking out enemies or performing a ridiculous stunt. The GTA Trilogy can only be described as completely over the top. Of course, that's why most of these missions still hold up today.

There isn't much difference between the classic and remastered versions, at least in terms of mission design. Regardless of the remastered quality, these missions are still fun to play. Here are some of the best missions from the GTA Trilogy, particularly the Definitive Edition.

Five GTA Trilogy missions that some players consider the best

5) Sayonara Salvatore

Most players consider GTA 3 to be the weakest in the GTA Trilogy. It offers some of the hardest missions in the entire series. However, there are moments where players feel rewarded for their efforts.

GTA 3 players finally enact their revenge against Salvatore Leone, who betrayed them earlier in the game. All the player has to do is wait on a rooftop with a sniper rifle. It's a satisfying way to eliminate the powerful mobster.

4) Phnom Penh '86

Vice City took a lot of risks in the GTA Trilogy, often with mixed results. RC helicopter missions were considered busts, yet the rail shooter missions were a success. Phnom Penh '86 is a perfect example of why these missions work.

For most of this mission, players have to assume a first person mode. This allows them to accurately line up their shots, although the moving helicopter makes it somewhat difficult. It's a different experience, but it breaks up the usual monotony of GTA missions.

3) The Job

Before GTA 5 considered this concept, Tommy Vercetti put together an elaborate heist plot. The Job is arguably the first heist mission in the entire series, let alone the classic GTA Trilogy.

Players will have to rob a bank as they fend off S.W.A.T. forces. It's a desperate race to escape law enforcement, but the results are worth it. They will be sitting on a huge pile of chas.

2) Black Project

San Andreas is highly regarded in the GTA Trilogy, simply because it never runs out of ideas. The game keeps raising the stakes in its mission layouts, as CJ goes from petty street crime to sneaking into military bases.

The Black Project involves CJ stealing a top secret project, which is heavily guarded by the United States military. Players will be rewarded with a flying jetpack, which is one of the most useful devices in the game.

1) Breaking the Bank at Caligula's

This used to be the craziest heist in GTA history. Long before the Diamond Casino and Resort in GTA Online, players found their fortunes in Las Venturas. Players had to perform several prep missions before they could enter Caligula's Palace.

Out of all the GTA Trilogy missions, this one requires the most work. The objectives vary from a stealth approach to taking out security guards. It ends with players jumping off the roof with a parachute. This mission plays like an action movie, which makes it one of the most fun in the GTA Trilogy.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

