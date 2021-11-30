Should players buy the GTA Trilogy right now?

After recent events, some players may wonder if they should buy the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

The remastered games were met with a negative reception, as several players reported technical issues. It got to the point where the Rockstar Games Launcher went down for a few days, rendering PC versions unplayable. The company did apologize as they promised to fix these issues in future patches.

Now the question remains whether the game is still worth buying. The GTA trilogy is fully priced at $59.99, but it offers three remastered games. Players who bought the game have already asked for refunds, which is not a good look. The game did bring major improvements, but they also regressed in most areas.

After the recent patch, should players buy the GTA Trilogy?

$59.99 is a lot of money to spend on remastered games. The GTA Trilogy would have to be good to justify that price, given how old the original games are. Unfortunately, the GTA Trilogy was critically panned by the vast majority of video game outlets.

Now is not a good time to get the game

Dwath Waf @Coqui430 @Adriana_Franc0 Don't buy the GTA Trilogy, I refunded it cuz it's broken to hell. It's not worth $60 until they fix it or on crazy sale @Adriana_Franc0 Don't buy the GTA Trilogy, I refunded it cuz it's broken to hell. It's not worth $60 until they fix it or on crazy sale

The GTA trilogy won't live up to everyone's high expectations. For instance, the art direction and character models were a major point of contention. It's a noticeable contrast with the highly detailed environments. Some players don't like the cartoony style to begin with, since it clashes with the HD format.

There are too many problems to list all at once. Whether it's the failure of AI upscaling or poor collission detection, the GTA Trilogy feels rushed and incomplete. It fails to compete with the original classics, which don't suffer artistic and technical problems.

The recent patch won't solve every problem

Iceberg Slim @AintNoJigga Someone let me know if that patch made the GTA Trilogy worth getting Someone let me know if that patch made the GTA Trilogy worth getting

Rockstar did add a recent patch to address certain issues, such as the overwhelming rain. However, the GTA Trilogy is going to need more work. Despite what the patch notes say, not every problem has been solved. The invisible bridge is still there in Flint County.

Of course, Rockstar did say there were going to be numerous patches in the future. Considering these games are from a premier AAA company, the GTA Trilogy should've never been released in this state. This is a very common sentiment among the players, such as streamer DarkViperAU.

It's going to be a long while before the GTA Trilogy is fixed

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Im cursed with the knowledge of all the bugs, solved by modders half a decade ago, that are still in the game. Ive also seen all the graphic/feature mods for the original that utterly demolish this release. Will likely play them a year from now when modders fix Rockstar's mess. Im cursed with the knowledge of all the bugs, solved by modders half a decade ago, that are still in the game. Ive also seen all the graphic/feature mods for the original that utterly demolish this release. Will likely play them a year from now when modders fix Rockstar's mess.

The GTA Trilogy is going to need months of patch fixes before it can be considered acceptable. Players wanting to buy the game should wait a while before doing so. $59.99 is too much of an asking price for these games, at least in its current state. More needs to be done to improve the player experience.

Time will tell if the GTA Trilogy will live up to the legacy of the originals. DarkViperAU doesn't find it likely, given his recent Tweets about the subject. It remains to be seen how the game will look in six months to a year.

The GTA Trilogy does have a few improvements going for it, such as better controls and high resolution textures. Unfortunately for the player base, the negatives currently outweigh the positives.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul