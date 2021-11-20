How do CJ's girlfriends look in the GTA Trilogy?

CJ's girlfriends look noticeably different in the GTA Trilogy than in the original games.

Character models are one of the biggest criticisms of the GTA Trilogy. Minor NPCs have significantly less detail, especially compared to the main cast. This is best demonstrated by CJ's girlfriends, most of whom bear little physical resemblance to their classic counterparts.

Truth be told, not all of CJ's girlfriends look bad in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Some of them look even cleaner in this game. Of course, the results may vary from player to player. Most of their character models went through some major changes.

GTA Trilogy: How do CJ's girlfriends look?

When the GTA Trilogy came out, players made unfavorable comparisons to the original and modded games. What doesn't help is that many popular mods were struck down by copyright notices, via Take-Two Interactive. Some players are not happy with how CJ's girlfriends look in this game.

Denise Robinson

Denise is one of the biggest talking points of the GTA trilogy, in relation to the new character models. Out of all of CJ's girlfriends, she had the most drastic change in appearance. The newer version looks nothing like the original games. Players can see for themselves with the above comparison shots.

However, the GTA Trilogy does adjust her clothing selection. Denise can now be seen wearing different colored attire, such as a lime green jersey and white bandana.

Helena Wankstein

Helena has changed the least in the GTA Trilogy. Her face largely stays the same, unlike the rest of CJ's girlfriends. The only real difference is that her hair is darker. She still retains her original look, albeit in a cleaner HD format. Along with Millie Perkins, this is one of the better improvements.

Katie Zhan

Katie is noticeably different in the GTA Trilogy, to the point where she's unrecognizable. The above screenshot shows major changes in her physical traits, namely her eyes and nose. Her head also seems wider in the newer games.

Michelle Cannes

Michelle looks a lot older in the GTA trilogy than she did in the original GTA San Andreas. This is mainly due to her mouth lines, which are considerably more prominent now. Her new hair color is also much darker than the previous game.

Barbara Schternvart

For some reason, Barbara's face is smaller in the GTA Trilogy. The new lighting system also removes some facial details, particularly on the lips. Otherwise, she hasn't changed much compared to the rest of CJ's girlfriends.

Millie Perkins

Millie Perkins is the last of CJ's girlfriends to be made available. The GTA Trilogy does make slight improvements in regards to her appearance. Admittedly, the original model has a faded out appearance, particularly the face. The newer one clearly has more detailed features.

Her clothes are also no longer pixelated like the original game. There is more texture to her croupier outfit, which was strangely lacking beforehand. The difference between her old and new clothes is like night and day.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

