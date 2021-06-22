5 best GTA vehicles that should make a comeback in GTA 6

The GTA series has had a large collection of vehicles throughout the games. Some of these have attained cult status among fans and have appeared in most GTA titles.

Rockstar has built distinct worlds for its GTA titles, namely the 3D Universe and the HD Universe. They have their own companies and car manufacturers, with fictional models based on real-life vehicles. While the 3D Universe only had model names for vehicles, GTA 4 introduced distinct logos for its different car manufacturers.

There is a lot of speculation about the location and setting for GTA 6, and the general consensus agrees on Vice City as a possibility. Some have claimed that the timeline will jump from the 80s to modern times, thus making it possible for both retro and modern cars.

Here's a list of a few vehicles that deserve a comeback in GTA 6.

Vehicles that should return in GTA 6

5) Splitz-6 ATV

The Splitz-6 ATV is a one-of-a-kind vehicle featured in GTA: Vice City Stories. It is a 6-wheeled amphibious ATV that can drive on both land and water. GTA Vice City Stories was the only time players could swim in Vice City's waters, and the swimming speed was faster than the ATV's top speed.

The Splitz-6 ATV is a forerunner of the Vortex hovercraft featured in GTA: San Andreas. The only 6-wheeled vehicle in the 3D Universe seems to be missing from later GTA titles for unexplained reasons.

While it is not a very useful vehicle, it should have been included in GTA 5 or GTA Online due to its distinctiveness. This would be a handy vehicle to have if GTA 6 is based on Vice City and includes wetlands in its surrounding regions.

4) Submersible

GTA San Andreas was the first game in the series to include swimming and the ability to explore underwater. However, there were no submersibles or submarines in the game.

The Submersible was the first sub-aquatic vehicle to be featured in the franchise, and it was a welcome addition. GTA 6, being the sequel, is expected to bring back this vehicle for better underwater exploration.

3) Deluxo

The Deluxo is an iconic vehicle present in the 80s universe of GTA. Based on the iconic DMC Delorean, it was featured in GTA Vice City and GTA Vice City Stories. The GTA Online variant is an over-the-top weaponized flying car that departs from the general tone of the franchise.

If the next title is set in Vice City in the 80s, it should feature a normal variant of the iconic ride.

2) BF Injection

The BF Injection is one of the most well-known cars in the series. This vehicle has appeared in seven GTA games, spanning the 3D and HD universes.

With GTA 5, the car received a big aesthetic makeover as well as a minor name change, with BF becoming a car manufacturer rather than the model name. It can be easily expected that the BF Injection will be featured in the upcoming title.

1) Hotknife

The Hotknife was first introduced in GTA: San Andreas, where it was one of the rarest cars in the game. It was also the only hot rod in the game, making it even more collectible for players.

The Hotknife made a reappearance in GTA 5, and it brought many new improvements with it. The HD Universe variant is customizable and is gifted for free to players who own the Collector's Edition of the game.

Players would naturally expect the iconic hot rod to return for the next installment of the franchise.

