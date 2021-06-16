5 best GTA Vice City mods for new houses

GTA Vice City had many safehouses, starting from a hotel room to a personalized mansion. Rockstar Games went to great lengths to create period-accurate house interiors in the game.

Some of these are directly inspired by Scarface, the most famous example being the Vercetti Estate. Modders have brought new life to some of these safehouses and have also managed to add new ones.

GTA Vice City's nostalgia factor is what makes it so dear to fans. People are still playing the game in 2021, with new mods adding fresh content to it. Such is the appeal of the game that even GTA 5, the latest iteration in the series, has mods that turn it into Vice City.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Five most enjoyable GTA Vice City mods for new houses

1) Beta Diaz Mansion

The Beta Diaz Mansion (Image via GTAForums)

The Diaz Mansion initially had a different design scheme during GTA Vice City's development. This mod restores the beta design scheme as much as possible from the limited information and leaks available.

The modder has taken the liberty to finalize the design from these sources, but there may be a few graphical glitches.

2) Ocean View Hotel HD Remake

The Ocean View Hotel is probably GTA Vice City's most recognizable safehouse. It is the first one that players obtain in-game, and this mod improves the hotel's textures.

There have been some alterations to the design as well, but nothing major. The new design perfectly suits the 80s vibe of Vice City and serves as an excellent substitute for the iconic building.

3) Exclusive House Mod

A new luxurious house in Vice City (Image via gtaall.com)

This mod adds a new luxurious designer house in GTA Vice City.

It boasts ornate interiors, a swimming pool with a diving board, a garden, and a fountain with a magnificent statue.

4) Open House for GTA Vice City

A new mod house with lots of features (Image via libertycity.net)

This mod adds a big mansion with a pool and a backyard to Vice City. It functions as a safehouse and contains six police bribe pickups, a change of clothes, and three respawning cars.

This home also has weapons and armor pickups. Players should keep in mind that this mod will only function on a fresh save.

5) Standing Vice Point Interior

This mod adds an apartment to the Standing Vice Point building in GTA Vice City.

It is a modest, high-end apartment that also serves as a safehouse, and there is a significant sum of money to be picked up. Gamers can also access a functioning balcony.

Edited by Ravi Iyer