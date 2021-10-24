5 best GTA Vice City mods for upgrading graphics

Rockstar Games has just revealed the remastered GTA trilogy, and it's coming out early next month. The main talking points of the new trilogy are its enhanced graphics, which have been reworked to match modern standards.

Players can also achieve a similar level of graphical fidelity for the original games with the help of mods. GTA Vice City, for example, has a limited number of graphics mods but they get the job done for players looking for a graphical upgrade while keeping the essence of the title intact. Before the remastered edition launches, players can try out some of these mods for the game.

5 best GTA Vice City graphics mods that upgrade its visuals

5) Project 2DFX

This mod is regarded as one of the most important modifications for the 3D Universe games. It's a set of plugins that boosts object draw distances and adds LoD (Level of Detail) corona effects to make Vice City look more realistic from a distance.

The mod's effects are most prominent at night or when flying over the map. Other graphics modifications can be used with it, however Project 2DFX is only recommended for modern PCs.

4) VRTP - Vice City Retexture Project

This mod attempts to retexture the title with high-resolution versions. Unfortunately, updates to the mod ceased in 2020, and the creator has said that no more will be released. The mod is still available for download and makes for a crisper presentation than the vanilla game.

3) AI Enhanced Textures for Vice City

This mod adds 4x scale AI-enhanced textures to the game. It replaces the textures with better-quality ones that are more appropriate for current systems.

It does not make any significant alterations, like the majority of the other mods on this list. The general mood of Vice City remains as it was even after installing this mod, making this mod more of a refinement than an overhaul.

2) GTA Vice City 10th Anniversary PC Edition

On the occasion of GTA Vice City's ten year anniversary, Rockstar released a special remastered edition with improved graphics and gameplay optimizations. It is, however, only available for Android and iOS smartphones and not consoles or PCs.

This mod attempts to bridge the gap between the PC version and mobile version of the game with better graphics.

1) GTA Vice City HD Origin

GTA Vice City HD Origin is the most complete graphics mod for GTA Vice City. Everything about the visuals from lighting to reflections has been improved and the HUD has been updated as well. This mod doesn't need GTA Vice City installed and works as a standalone package.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Danyal Arabi