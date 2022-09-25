5 of the best investments you can make in GTA Online

There comes a time when GTA Online players have no idea what to do with their money. When that happens, it's time to invest it into something worthwhile. Unsurprisingly, some things are a better investment of one's hard-earned cash than others.

This short listicle will cover the most notable things that new players should purchase once they have enough money to do so. The prices listed here will range from almost $100,000 to nearly $4,000,000. Ideally, these investments will help GTA Online players earn more money in the future, usually by saving them time when it comes to grinding.

Five of the most worthwhile investments in GTA Online

1) Kosatka

The Kosatka (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every solo player should consider buying a Kosatka as soon as possible in GTA Online. The Cayo Perico Heist is still an excellent moneymaker, even after its nerfs in The Criminal Enterprises Update. There aren't many alternatives available to solo players that even match that heist's sheer profits.

The only thing necessary to get started is to purchase a Kosatka, which costs $2,200,000 at its bare minimum. While its upgrades can be helpful, the player just needs the base vehicle for the sake of grinding.

2) Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another asset that got nerfed in The Criminal Enterprises update was the Oppressor Mk II. While its accuracy is much worse than before, the main draw of this vehicle is its ability to get almost anywhere on the map in a reasonable amount of time.

This flying motorcycle normally costs $3,890,250, but GTA Online players can get it at a discounted price of $2,925,000 by completing five Terrorbyte Client Jobs. Skilled veterans can also park it on top of the Kosatka without destroying it, making it incredibly useful for grinding The Cayo Perico Heist.

3) Nightclub

The Nightclub safe is always nice to see when it has some money in it (Image via Rockstar Games)

Passive income is amazing because a player often doesn't have to do anything to get it. The Nightclub is the best way to earn money in this regard. One can easily earn $50,000 every in-game day with this property. The only detail to keep in mind is the Nightclub Popularity, which can be raised by:

Doing Nightclub Management Missions (including Marcel's easy tasks) Swapping DJs

The cheapest Nightclub costs $1,080,000, and it's still more than capable of being an excellent investment of a GTA Online player's money. If one had to get any property in the game, this is an option to consider.

4) Any Mk II assault rifle

The most useful weapon in GTA Online is the assault rifle. It's capable of eliminating foes both up close and from a great distance. Shotguns tend to lack range, whereas Sniper Rifles are clumsy to use up close.

Similarly, MK II weapons tend to be much better than non-Mk II variants. A good gun is a necessity for most types of grinding in GTA Online, and it's not as if this investment is particularly expensive. An Mk II assault rifle costs around $100,000, depending on the model and if the player has the original gun or not.

5) Cargobob

There is a multitude of missions in GTA Online that involve the player getting a car from one side of the map to another. Driving it normally would be too inefficient. Thankfully, GTA Online players can usually rely on the Cargobob to lift those vehicles into the air and skip all traffic.

It only costs $1,790,000. The price might seem steep, but it will make several missions much easier. For example:

Vehicle Import/Export

Ammu-Nation Contracts

Clubhouse Bar Resupply

This investment is a bit more niche than the aforementioned four, but its capabilities to save a player some time grinding is invaluable.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

