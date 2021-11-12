5 best looking cars in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, one of the most anticipated games of all time, features an excellent assortment of cars, with each more baffling in nature than the next.

From weaponized beasts, to futuristic drives, and even incredibly powerful helicopters- GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has it all. This article goes over five of the best looking vehicles featured in the game.

Top 5 best looking cars to drive in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

5) Stallion

Two-door muscle cars have always been popular in the franchise. The Stallion, one of the coolest vehicles in this category, would make for a great purchase in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Featuring a sleek and sturdy body, the Stallion always makes a great case for itself and is one of the best performing cars in the game.

4) Hotring Racer

If there is one car players shouldn't miss out on in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, it's the Hotring Racer.

This is one of the few cars in the game that manages to win deathly races, while boasting a smooth and tempting frame that leaves everyone in awe. The Hotring Racer is a wrecker if there ever was one, and makes for a great investment in this GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

3) The Zebra Cab

The Zebra Cab is perhaps one of the most talkedabout vehicles from GTA Vice City. It only appears in the mission 'CABMAGGEDON', and leaves players yearning for more chances to see it in action.

It's almost impossible to procure the Cab in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition once this mission's opportunity has wailed past; so the Zebra Cab is one of the most sought-after vehicles in the remastered version.

2) Romero

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition boasts a number of impressive cars, but the Romero is in a rare tier. After all, how many cars in the game come equipped with an actual casket? The Romero is not only a sleek and great looking car, but it's also super fast and nimble.

That's the kind of asset players simply cannot afford to miss out on in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

1) Voodoo

Given that fans of the GTA Trilogy love anything to do with violence as long as it stays in-game, the Voodoo is perhaps the highest-rated car of all. It's neither too flashy nor too modest.

With a design that is somewhere in between, the Voodoo is a perfect blend of style and class. If GTA Vice City Definitive Edition players are as hyped about cool-looking cars as fans of the previous games, the Voodoo will be a major hit.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider