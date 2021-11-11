5 things players learned from the leaked GTA 3 Definitive Edition gameplay footage

The leaked footage of GTA 3 Definitive Edition from @okayjosh on YouTube has given the GTA Community new insight into the remastered edition of GTA 3.

Rockstar certainly seem to have stayed true to their word about improved graphics enhancements whilst maintaining the classic look of the original games. The footage answers many questions that the GTA Community has been asking in recent months.

This article will discuss five of the things that players learned from the leaked video of GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

GTA leaked footage lets players see everything they had hoped for and more

With the wait finally over for GTA fans around the world, given below are five features that GTA players have noticed while watching the leaked GTA 3 footage.

1) Satisfying Graphics

Leaked gameplay screenshot (Image via YouTube @Flame24)

Obviously, the very first thing that fans noticed was the improved graphics. Players have been waiting for months for confirmation that the graphics are going to be impressive and satisfying and most of them are happy to report that the enhanced graphics have definitely met expectations.

2) Updated Map

GTA Trilogy's new look for the map (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nearly ten minutes into the footage, players get their first glimpse of the newly updated map, which is brighter in color and features new logos for Ammu-Nation, Pay 'n' Spray garages, and apartments. Fans also discovered the new menu on the left-hand side of the screen and learned that a Rockstar Social Club tab had been added.

3) Waypoints

A waypoint in GTA 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most anticipated features of the remastered Trilogy was having waypoints like in GTA Online. Fans will be relieved to see the use of waypoint markers and will also be able to see a directional line on their map once they have marked a location. With this element being introduced to the game, it will make it so much easier for players to complete missions and navigate Liberty City.

4) New driving controls

GTA 5-style controls (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the first few minutes of gameplay, a box appears in the top left corner of the screen telling the player to drive with R2. This is proof that GTA 3 Definitive Edition has updated controls for driving, using GTA 5-style controls and the community could not be happier.

5) Weapon Wheel

The weapon wheel in GTA 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players are delighted to see the weapon wheel. Players and fans are grateful to Rockstar for taking this nifty mechanic from GTA 5 and adding it to the GTA 3 Definitive Edition. All that is left for players to do now is to fill up the empty slots in the weapon wheel with all of their favorite weapons.

Edited by Atul S