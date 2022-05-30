5 best lore-friendly GTA 5 vehicle mods in 2022

Car mods for GTA games can feel a little out of place at times. This is because the Rockstar Games universe uses its own brands rather than real-world ones. However, some modders make sure their vehicles look and feel like they belong in the game.

This is accomplished by employing in-game manufacturer logos and altering the appearance of real-world vehicles to make them appear more unique.

This article discusses a few such lore-friendly car mods for GTA 5.

Vehicle mods for GTA 5 that don't feel out of place

5) Karin Atlas

This vehicle is based on the iconic first-generation Toyota Previa minivan. The Previa was the largest Toyota minivan in the 1990s, and its design is reminiscent of that era.

Fans of 90s vehicles would adore this one-of-a-kind minivan and its retro design. Minivans like this are almost non-existent in GTA 5 and Online; the ones available in the game look too boxy. Hence, adding this car to the game would be a breath of fresh air for most players.

4) Grotti Brioso XL

The Brioso R/A is one of the speediest compact cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, and it becomes the fastest of all with HSW upgrades in the next-gen edition. Its aesthetic design, based on the Fiat 500, appeals to many players.

This mod is simply a monster truck version of the same vehicle. The author took the time to make it as lore-friendly as possible, with a custom-made description that sounds like the real deal:

"A long time ago, everyone bullied the hot hatch. It wasn't until one day when a questionably creative mind with too much time on their hands has come up with an unusual solution that the hot hatch has become the bully. This pocket-sized monster truck is a solution to all your problems while pretending you've got something down there." — GTA5-Mods.com description

The Abarth 500 monster truck from The Crew game series served as an inspiration for the vehicle.

3) Vapid TARV

Modded police cars are an instant attraction for most players, but most of them are quite similar. This vehicle provides a great alternative to the Brute Police Riot. The smaller size makes it easier to handle and more effective at chases.

According to GTA5-Mods.com description:

"When the going gets tough and the cops call the cops, the TARV becomes the ultimate showstopper - bringing down the house with eight tons of pure peacekeeping force. Capable of highway speeds - because peace waits for no rush hour. Punch it."

There are two variants of the vehicle, and one of them comes equipped with riot cages, urban wheels, and a movable thermal camera. The design is based on the Lenco BearCat G3 2001.

2) Annis ZR390

In Grand Theft Auto Online, the ZR380 is an arena-exclusive vehicle that doesn't get a standard street variant. This modded car offers an alternative to the ZR380 and is heavily customizable.

It also comes with an optional Japanese license for that authentic JDM look. The design is based on the Nissan 370Z, which makes it quite similar to the Annis Euros.

1) Dinka Nexus

The Los Santos Tuners DLC for GTA Online included many well-known tuner cars. Unfortunately, the first-generation Honda NSX was not present among them. The 3D Universe got its own version of the car in the form of the Infernus in GTA San Andreas.

This mod recreates the same car in the HD Universe with much more detail and includes functional pop-up headlights.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

