5 best match types and activities to earn more money in GTA Online

Some match types and activities earn more money than others in GTA Online.

Activities are a broad term in GTA Online. In fact, not all activities are worth doing if the player's primary intention is to earn money. Something like arm wrestling or darts is primarily for fun, so it won't rank high on a list associated with earning more money in GTA Online. Likewise, these activities focus more on the average player's skill level, so it's less of a list that is dedicated towards the five highest moneymakers and more focused on general categories.

This article also focuses more on active match types and activities that players still participate in. While fun, something like deathmatch won't really end up on this list because it isn't that active (not to mention it isn't as profitable as other jobs given the effort). Ideally, beginners to GTA Online can use this article as a general guide for suitable activities to partake in. It won't include businesses and their related activities.

Match types and activities to earn more money in GTA Online

#5 - Custom jobs (AFK)

Some custom jobs exist in a playlist in GTA Online. These jobs are often modded to make it extremely easy for the player, as all they would have to do is find the job they want to do and enter it.

Some jobs can make as much as over $50,000 in four minutes for purely AFKing, while others can earn even more. It isn't an insane way to earn money, but the fact that it's completely AFK and chill makes it worth a mention.

#4 - Time Trials

Players can earn a significant amount of money in a short period of time in Time Trials (Image via Game Skinny)

Time Trials are an easy way to earn $100k a week (it was $50k prior to the Diamond Casino and Resort update).

The fact that they can earn a tremendous amount of money in such a short span of time makes them well-worth the player's time. There are cheap vehicles that a player can use to beat the time limits set by Time Trials, so they are not required to spend millions on one.

#3 - Adversary Modes

Adversary Modes are a fun way to make money in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If the player is looking for something more fun, Adversary Modes are a good alternative to AFK playlists.

Events that boost specific Adversary Modes' RP and money are common (such as 3x $ & RP on Till Death Do Us Part on Feb 11-17, 2021). This makes Adversary Modes one of the best match modes in GTA Online in terms of fun and money.

#2 - Contact Missions

Contact Missions can be used to earn money in GTA Online (Image via TrueAchievements)

Contact Missions are regularly used by players to grind for money early in the game. Completing Contact Missions on hard mode is a great way to earn more money in GTA Online, especially as the vast majority of Contact Missions are easy to do. Remember, if a player wins more often in GTA Online, they tend to earn more money.

#1 - Heists

(Image via GTA Wiki)

It should go without saying that heists are among the best ways that a player can make money in GTA Online. In fact, heists can easily make the player several million an hour.

The only difficult part about heists is that it involves a group of other players. Fortunately, players with friends can easily bypass this limitation, while solo players can still make bank off the Cayo Perico Heist.

Heists are even better for earning more money during bonus events, so keen players should pay attention to such events.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.