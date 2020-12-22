5 best open-world Android games like GTA Vice City under 400 MB

GTA Vice City is an action-adventure open-world game that offers exciting missions to its players. This title is the sixth installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

GTA Vice City is available for Android devices, but it takes up a significant amount of space. Players who have storage problems can opt for the following titles like GTA Vice City, which take up a maximum of 400 MB of space.

Most suitable open-world Android replacements for GTA Vice City

These are five of the best such games under 400 MB:

#1 - Gangster City: OpenWorld Crime Shooting Game – FPS

Image via Hossam Map (YouTube)

Like GTA Vice City, players can steal cars from the street to cruise around the map. The title gets appreciated for its good graphics and easy controls.

Since it is a shooting game, players can use many explosives and weapons to defeat enemies. Gangster City offers over 30 missions that players can take part in.

Size: 43 MB

Download it from here

#2 - Grand Gangstar Miami City Theft

Image via Google Play

GTA Vice City is inspired by Miami, and players will be reminded of the Rockstar classic as this game is also based in the same city. It also has a rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

There are various heists offered by the game that players will have a fun time completing. Grand Gangstar offers necessary weapons to players for protecting themselves from other criminals.

Size: 77 MB

Download it from here

#3 - Grand City Thug Crime Gangster

Image via DroidGameplaysTV (YouTube)

The poster of this game is enough to remind players of GTA Vice City. They can explore the open-world offered and also take part in four different gangster modes.

The exciting challenge mode of Grand City Thug is also a source of entertainment for players. It has ten different levels with varying levels of difficulty.

Size: 109 MB

Download it from here

#4 - Gang Wars: City of Mafia and Crime

Image via Google Play

Players will have to recruit gangsters and thugs to build their illegal empire, like GTA Vice City. There is no shortage of criminal activities that players can indulge in, in this tile.

Players will have the duty of bringing down various crime syndicates by establishing their dominance. Gang Wars offers over 30 hero characters to players.

Size: 27 MB

Download it from here

#5 - New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

Players will have to step into the shoes of a gangster in this title, like they did in GTA Vice City. The exciting and dynamic gameplay of this title will surely make players enjoy the game even more.

New Gangster Crime offers quite a few action-centric missions that players will enjoy completing. The title also has a decent collection of powerful weapons.

Size: 302 MB

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.