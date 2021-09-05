5 best open-world games like GTA 5 that are less expensive

GTA 5's popularity has attracted millions of gamers worldwide. It is frequently considered one of the best open-world games ever made.

This isn't to say that there aren't other games like it. The open-world genre has been quite popular lately. Players who are bored with GTA 5 or who want to try something new have a variety of options to choose from.

AAA titles, especially in the open-world category, are usually quite expensive. However, this isn't always the case. This article presents a few such open-world games like GTA that players can buy these without burning a hole in their pockets.

Note: The prices displayed here are for the Steam versions of the game in India and the US. Some of these may be cheaper than GTA 5 in one country but not the other.

5 best open-world games that are cheaper than GTA 5

1) Saints Row: The Third Remastered - ₹899/$39.99

The Saints Row series has often been labeled as a GTA clone and considered a competitor to GTA. With Saints Row The Third, Volition has severed this connection and has created a unique experience unlike anything seen in GTA.

The Remastered edition of the game was released in 2020 with a host of visual improvements. The game was on sale for free on Epic Games up until 2nd September. Although it is more expensive than GTA 5 in the US, that is not the case for India.

2) Just Cause 3 - ₹399/$19.99

The Just Cause series has been remarkably different from the GTA franchise. It presents massive open-world environments and gameplay that are somewhat similar to Far Cry. However, it also contains the bizarre and over-the-top action seen in the GTA and Mercenaries games.

3) Yakuza 0 - ₹665/$19.99

The Yakuza series of games offer a unique open-world experience that is seldom found in its contemporaries. The inability to ride vehicles in a modern environment may seem like a drawback. However, this is exactly where the games shine.

The Yakuza games portray highly detailed sections of Japanese cities that players have to explore on foot. This gives it a more personal flavor than any other open-world game.

4) Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - ₹729/$19.99

Set in Hong Kong, Sleeping Dogs offered a unique experience in a GTA-like game. As a spiritual successor to the True Crime series, the game introduces the underworld through the perspective of a cop.

The Definitive Edition is a remastered version of the original game, made for players who wish to enjoy the game on modern PCs. It has several essential fixes and improvements amidst some graphical overhauls.

5) Watch Dogs 2 - ₹599/$9.99

The Watch Dogs series also offers open-world gameplay but in a unique manner. Players assume control of a hacker and use sophisticated tech to control several aspects of the game world.

The most impressive part of the games is the NPCs and the interactions with them. This makes the games feel almost alive, leading to an enjoyable open-world experience.

