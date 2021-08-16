5 best open-world games like GTA 5 that work on mid-range PCs

In a world of action-adventure, open-world gaming, GTA 5 is one of the best titles that gamers can enjoy. The vast open-world of the game allows players to engage in a wide range of activities.

GTA 5 also has an online version called GTA Online where players can connect with their friends to complete missions. GTA 5 is compatible with a mid-range PC and if players are looking for more options, they can check the list given below.

Open-world, mid-range PC games like GTA 5

These are five of the best open-world games like GTA 5 that are compatible with mid-range PCs:

1) Sleeping Dogs

The detailed open-world of Sleeping Dogs, along with its tough missions, will surely remind players of GTA 5. Completing missions will allow gamers to go ahead in the storyline.

The game focuses on shooting, fighting and parkour skills, and PC gamers have the option to use gadgets for exploration. Players will have to implement various martial arts skills to win combats.

2) Mafia II

Mafia II is also an open-world game which follows the lives of gangsters like GTA 5. The wanted system of the game gets activated when players engage in criminal activities.

Players have the option to choose fancy cars and cruise around to explore the open-world offered by the game. Mid-range PC owners can download the original version of Mafia II from Steam.

3) Watch Dogs 2

The open-world, action-adventure game follows the interesting life of a hacker and his shenanigans. Players have the option to upgrade their hack tools along with cool weapons.

This game also has an online mode that PC gamers can enjoy with their friends like GTA 5. There are six multiplayer modes: Racing, Loot Trucks, Man vs Machine, Showd0wn, Bounty Hunter and Hacking Invasion.

4) Mad Max

The post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max is very different from the open-world of GTA 5, but the intense story of revenge will surely draw players in. Players also have the option to cruise around in fancy cars like they did in the Rockstar Games classic.

PC gamers will get to solve tricky puzzles to get access to various places in the open-world map. From action-packed sequences to deadly combat scenes, this game is worth playing for hours.

5) Saints Row: The Third

This action-adventure game is all about the fight for dominance and revolves around gang wars. The title has a good arsenal of weapons that can be used by players to complete missions successfully.

Saints Row: The Third gives players the opportunity to explore the fictional city of Steelport. The primary objective of the players is to restore order to the city.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are quite a few games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: GTA 5 APKs on internet are fake and may harm Android devices

Edited by Gautham Balaji