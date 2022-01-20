5 best open-world PC games like GTA 5 to play before GTA 6's announcement

There are dozens of open-world games available to gamers, but only a few of them can be compared to the GTA series. Grand Theft Auto 5 has broken all records to become the most popular game in its genre, and the open-world genre in general has also seen a rise in popularity.

This article selects the best open-world PC games to try out before Grand Theft Auto 6 is announced. As a result, most of these games have similar themes, such as a criminal setting and a fictional world that closely resembles our own. They have been ranked according to how close they are to a Grand Theft Auto game.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Some of the best GTA 5-like open-world games to play right now before GTA 6 is announced

5) L.A. Noire

L.A. Noire is a one-of-a-kind game in the open-world genre that is difficult to replicate. It follows the journey of police detective Cole Phelps in Los Angeles in the 40s.

The game is made by Rockstar Games themselves, but it takes place in the real world instead of a fictional recreation. L.A. Noire is not focused on open-world exploration, but rather on solving perplexing crimes instead.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

Another game by Rockstar, Red Dead Redemption 2 is easily considered one of the best games ever made. The open-world map of this game is far more detailed and convincing than most other open-world games made so far.

Like the GTA games, players take on the role of somewhat criminal character, but they can choose whether they'd like to be despicable or honorable.

3) Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Another open-world game where players take on the role of a cop, this game is a successor to the True Crime games. It plays out much like how the other games from the series did.

Players can follow the path of a devoted undercover cop, or forget their allegiance to the force and become a true Triads member instead.

2) Mafia: Definitive Edition

The remake of the first Mafia game has retained the flavor of the original game. It improves upon various aspects like graphics and gameplay, but without altering the existing features. This game foregoes over-the-top gameplay in favor of a strong emphasis on realism.

1) Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia 2 is perhaps the closest alternative to GTA 5. The combat is much more fluid than its predecessor and the open-world exploration feels much more immersive.

The Definitive Edition of the game initially launched with many issues but has since been improved with several updates.

