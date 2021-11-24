5 best properties to buy in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas offers players the opportunity to buy various assets across the state of San Andreas. These can often be a bit expensive or require completion of some side-missions. However, they generate a decent amount of money, which easily covers up the initial investment.

As expected, the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas has the same purchasable properties as in the original trilogy. This article lists some of the best ones that players can buy in the game.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition: 5 best purchasable assets, including Vank Hoff Hotel and more

5) Hunter Quarry

As the name implies, Hunter Quarry is a quarry located on the outskirts of Las Venturas, and it is quite close to the Strip. It can be acquired after completing all the Quarry missions, and will generate up to $2,000.

4) Vank Hoff Hotel

The very idea of owning a luxury hotel in San Fierro is quite exciting for most players. After acquiring this asset, they will get access to a luxury suite acting as a safehouse. Players can also have their cars stored by valets instead of doing it on their own.

The Vank Hoff Hotel generates up to $2,000 per day in GTA San Andreas but requires no investment. It is obtained after completing 555 We Tip and all the Valet missions.

3) Zero RC

Buying the Zero RC shop starts a series of optional missions that most players hate to play. They are some of the most frustrating missions in GTA San Andreas with a steep difficulty spike.

However, the $30,000 shop can bring a daily profit of up to $5,000 when bought. The shop contains several Easter eggs, referring to Rockstar Games titles like GTA Vice City and Manhunt.

2) Wang Cars

The Wang Cars showroom in San Fierro contains some rare tuner cars. It is one of the most convenient locations in GTA San Andreas for everything related to cars. This is because it has a Transfender as well as a Pay 'n' Spray around the corner. Players can also start several races from a board located behind it.

After finishing missions Driving School and Yay Ka-Boom-Boom, players can purchase Wang Cars for $50,000. They must complete Puncture Wounds, a mission issued by Cesar, to start getting a decent stream of profits of up to $8,000.

1) Verdant Meadows Airfield

There is nothing more exciting than owning a private airfield in GTA San Andreas. Hence, the Verdant Meadows Airfield is undoubtedly one of the best purchasable assets in the game. Apart from having several aircraft that players can take off with, there are four hangars to store aircraft and large vehicles.

This asset will demand an initial investment of $80,000 from players. It can only be purchased after finishing Verdant Meadows for Mike Toreno, and it will start generating profit ($10,000) after finishing Green Goo for The Truth.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sabine Algur