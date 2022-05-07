5 Best Ron Contact Missions in GTA Online for Grinding

Rockstar Games has just released a new weekly update, Freemode Bonuses, which gives players 2X GTA prize money & RP by completing Contact Missions given by free-thinker Ronald “Ron” Jakowski.

Being the neighbor of protagonist Trevor Philips and the CEO of Trevor Philips Enterprises, Ron Jakowski gives players several missions on behalf of Trevor in GTA Online. Players can simply bring their phone, go to Contacts, and make a call to Ron to start the missions anytime they like.

The missions vary depending on the current rank of the players and provide different experiences. This week, completing the missions offered by Ron will reward the player with double the rewards and RP. It is time to look at the five best Contact Missions for Ron in GTA Online, which players can attempt this week.

Top 5 Best Ron Contact Missions in GTA Online

5) Romance Isn’t Dead

Romance Isn’t Dead is one of the first missions given by Ron once the player has achieved Rank 13 in GTA Online.

The mission requires players to steal a Lost Motorcycle Club’s Burrito van from their turf and eliminate any enemies along the way. Some heavily-armored gang members will try to protect the vans once players reach the area. The main objective of the mission is to deliver the van to Trevor’s trailer garage.

The mission can be played by up to four players together or all alone.

4) Base Invaders

Players can attempt the Base Invaders mission setup by Ron once they reach Rank 27 in GTA Online.

The mission requires players to go to Fort Zancudo, destroy P-996 LAZER fighter jets, and steal a Cargobob helicopter. Players fight soldiers who respawn infinitely respawning in the area. Their main objective is to safely land the helicopter at the Sandy Shores Airfield.

The mission can be played by up to four players together, which makes it much easier. It rewards players with a whopping $25,000 prize money in total, which is too good to pass.

3) Landing Gear

Another short mission in this list is Landing Gear, given by Ron once players reach Rank 55.

The mission requires players to go to Sandy Shores Airfield, eliminate all rival crew and steal three Velums, a fixed-wing aircraft in GTA Online. Once players get on the planes, several enemy vehicles will try to destroy them altogether. The priority of the mission is to land the planes in the Port of Los Santos safely.

This mission requires a minimum of four players and can be played by a maximum of six players.

2) Fueling the Flames

This is one of the most interesting missions given by Ron once players reach Rank 20.

The mission requires players to go to a depot near Harmony Town, eliminate The Lost Motorcycle Club gang, and steal a tanker full of fuel for Trevor Philips Enterprises’ gas station. Once players get to it, gang members chase them on bikes and start shooting at the tanker.

The main objective of the mission is to deliver the tanker safely to the gas station in Sandy Shores, which can be played by up to four players together or alone.

1) Wet Workers

One of the best missions that Ron gives players after reaching Rank 55 is Wet Workers.

As the name suggests, the theme of this mission is water. The mission requires players to steal a boat from the Paleto Cove water body, located off the northern coast of Blaine County.

Being heavily protected by The Lost Motorcycle Club gang members, the main objective of this mission is to deliver the boat to the pier on the north shore of GTA Online’s Alamo Sea. Players also need to take care of the gang members and protect the boat at the delivery point.

The mission can be played by up to four players.

Plus, help free-thinker Ron Jakowski by completing his Contact Missions and get 2X GTA$ and RP, all week long: Shrink down to curb height and reap Double Rewards with the return of RC Bandito Races.Plus, help free-thinker Ron Jakowski by completing his Contact Missions and get 2X GTA$ and RP, all week long: rsg.ms/606dd1d Shrink down to curb height and reap Double Rewards with the return of RC Bandito Races.Plus, help free-thinker Ron Jakowski by completing his Contact Missions and get 2X GTA$ and RP, all week long: rsg.ms/606dd1d https://t.co/Md6a8CY9wn

This week is the best time to play Ron's contact missions to grind and level up much faster and quicker, thanks to a 2X boost to prize money and RP.

