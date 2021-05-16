Over the years, Grand Theft Auto has released several action-packed adventures, but GTA Vice City remains the most popular game of all time.

Had it not been for its incredible and amusing side characters, GTA Vice City would have had a hard time garnering such a global response and becoming one of the most rated games of all time. While the protagonists keep the story flowing, the side characters keep players engaged.

This article dives into the five GTA Vice City side characters that players would have loved to see more of.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

5 best side characters from GTA Vice City players wanted to see more of

#5 Aunty Poulet

Considering that representation of women was criminally underrated in GTA Vice City, any quintessential aunty archetype was bound to become an instant favorite. It's a shame that the funny old lady didn't get many scenes in the game because GTA Vice City fans would have loved to see more of her.

#4 Maccer and Kent Paul

Image via businesstelegraph.co.uk

Neither Kent Paul nor Maccer are incredibly likable characters. With Kent having no rich history and Maccer being a masturbation addict, they sure make for a good laugh, especially when they really drill into the mess they're supposed to embody. More Maccer and Kent-centered scenes would have turned GTA Vice City into a comedy show.

#3 Umberto Robina

Image via Pinterest.con

GTA Vice City doesn't feature many men who don't fall under the toxic masculinity side, but Umberto Robina is clearly an exception and a perfect one at that. Umberto is not afraid to express his feelings, and that only makes him more of a man. GTA Vice city fans admire his unique character sketch and beautiful execution.

#2 Fernando Martinez

Fernando Martinez is one of the most popular GTA Vice City side characters who deserve more scenes, given he's seen in almost every GTA game. Fernando believes and vehemently promotes the power of love. In fact, that is what he goes on and on about on his radio channel. GTA Vice City could have used some more of Martinez's scenes.

#1 Ricardo Diaz

Ricardo Diaz is unanimously agreed upon as one of the most influential side characters from GTA Vice City even though he didn't hang around for long, thanks to Tommy and Lance, who shot him in the face outside his own office.

Ricardo's death was incredibly unexpected and came as a paralyzing shock to players. Fans believe he was a phenomenal addition to GTA Vice City and shouldn't have been wiped off in such a sorry manner.